Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces New Data On EDP-938, A Novel Non-Fusion Inhibitor Of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), At The XIX International Symposium On Respiratory Viral Infections

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
new data on EDP-938, Enanta’s lead compound being developed for the
treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). This new data was
presented by Kai Lin, Ph.D., Director of Virology, Enanta
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in an oral presentation titled “EDP-938, a
Novel Non-Fusion Replication Inhibitor of Respiratory Syncytial Virus,
Demonstrates Potent Antiviral Activities both In Vitro and In Vivo,”
at the XIX International Symposium on Respiratory Viral Infections,
Berlin, Germany.
In vitro data demonstrated that EDP-938 is a potent inhibitor of
both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, maintaining antiviral activity
post-infection while presenting a high barrier to resistance. Further,
EDP-938 maintained antiviral potency across all clinical isolates tested
as well as virus that was resistant to fusion inhibitors. The compound
inhibited RSV at a post-entry, replication step and maintained its
activity in vitro when given 24 hours post infection. In
addition, combination studies of EDP-938 with other types of RSV
inhibitors, e.g. fusion inhibitors, showed synergistic antiviral
effects. New in vivo data consistent with potent inhibition of
the RSV virus were also presented. EDP-938 demonstrated a greater than
4-log reduction in viral load in an animal model challenged with RSV
virus.
“We are particularly encouraged by the new in vivo data, and
given the favorable preclinical profile for EDP-938, we look forward to
initiating a phase 1 clinical study in the fourth calendar quarter of
2017,” stated Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer,
Enanta.
About EDP-938
EDP-938 is the lead non-fusion inhibitor discovered by Enanta for
potential development for RSV. Enanta believes that its approach
differentiates its compounds from fusion inhibitors currently in
development for RSV because its non-fusion inhibitors target the virus
replication machinery and have demonstrated high barriers to resistance
against the virus in vitro. EDP-938 has been shown to reduce
viral load below the level of detection in vivo. Additionally,
non-fusion inhibitors have the potential of being effective at later
stages of infection.
About RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a virus that infects the lungs and
represents a serious unmet medical need in infants and children, as well
as immune-compromised individuals and the elderly. RSV is the most
common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the
lung) and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age in the United
States. Each year, 75,000 to 125,000 children in this group are
hospitalized due to RSV infection. Children with compromised (weakened)
immune systems due to a medical condition or medical treatment, adults
with compromised immune systems and those 65 and older are also at
increased risk of severe disease. There is currently no effective
treatment available for treating RSV infection.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and development-focused
biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and
drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral
infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts
are currently focused on the following disease targets: non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta has also
discovered novel protease inhibitors that have been developed as part of
AbbVie’s hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment regimens under a
collaboration that now provides a payment stream, which Enanta uses to
fund its research and development programs. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.
