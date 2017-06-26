 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli's Retrophin (RTRX) Fraud Trial Finally Starts Today



6/26/2017 5:55:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur vilified as the "pharma bro" for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, will go on trial on Monday for what U.S. prosecutors called a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a drug company he once ran.

Prosecutors have accused Shkreli of lying to investors in the hedge fund and siphoning millions of dollars in assets from biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc to repay them. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, which will be heard by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, is expected to last four to six weeks.

Read at Reuters
Read at CNBC
Read at USA Today
Read at US News
Read at Fox News


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
CNBC
USA Today
US News
Fox News
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 