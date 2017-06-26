|
How To Train Your Drugs: From Nanotherapeutics To Nanobots
6/26/2017 5:53:34 AM
Nanotechnology is creating new opportunities for fighting disease – from delivering drugs in smart packaging to nanobots powered by the world's tiniest engines.
Chemotherapy benefits a great many patients but the side effects can be brutal.
When a patient is injected with an anti-cancer drug, the idea is that the molecules will seek out and destroy rogue tumour cells. However, relatively large amounts need to be administered to reach the target in high enough concentrations to be effective.
comments powered by