Bay Area's Kindred Bio (KIN) Scoops Up Boehringer Ingelheim's Former Space in Kansas

6/26/2017 5:51:17 AM
Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it has acquired a manufacturing facility in Elwood, Kansas. The purchase of this property, formerly owned by Boehringer Ingelheim and by Strategic Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Inc., includes approximately 8 acres of land and two buildings encompassing approximately 180,000 square feet with clean rooms, utility, equipment, and related quality documentation suitable for small molecule and biologics manufacturing. The total purchase price was $3,750,000 and the Company expects to close within 30-days, subject to the completion of the inspection/diligence period and satisfactions of the conditions of escrow.
