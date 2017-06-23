|
Top 9 Biotech Giants to Work for in New Jersey
July 6, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
Although Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area are generally considered to be the biggest clusters for biotech startups in the U.S., New Jersey has long been the home to the top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S.
In fact, in 2015, about half of new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals were from companies with a base in the New Jersey region.
The biopharma companies in New Jersey employ about 116,000 people. New Jersey falls into BioSpace’s Pharm Country Hotbed, which includes Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Let’s take a look at the nine largest biopharma companies operating in New Jersey.
1. Johnson & Johnson
A Fortune 500 company, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ. J&J is enormous, with approximately 250 subsidiary companies that operate in 60 countries and sell products in more than 175 countries. In 2016, the company brought in $71.89 billion in revenue. It employs about 127,100 people.
In January 2017, J&J announced it was acquiring Switzerland-based Actelion (ALIOF.PK) for $30 billion in cash. As part of the deal, Actelion will spin off its R&D pipeline into a new standalone company. On June 9, J&J announced the European Commission (EC) approved the acquisition and expected the deal to close on June 16.
An example of a New Jersey-based J&J job is IT Lead Operational Analytics – Commercial Pharma in Titusville, N.J. The position calls for a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of IT experience. The candidate will interact with and manage relationships across business teams by representing and promoting IT capabilities and services.
2. Merck & Co.
Known as Merck (MRK) in the U.S. and Canada, the company is identified as MSD everywhere around the world. Its headquarters is in Kenilworth, NJ, and functions in more than 140 countries. Its core product categories include diabetes, cancer, vaccines and hospital acute care. It currently employs about 69,000 people and in 2016, generated $39.8 billion.
Most recently, along with Pfizer (PFE), Merck announced that two Phase III clinical trials of ertugliflozin, an oral SGLT-2 inhibitor to help glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes, met their primary endpoints. Both doses of the drug achieved statistically significant decreases in A1C.
A current job posting is Principal Scientist, Patient-Reported Outcomes in Kenilworth, N.J. The position calls for a PhD, Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Health Services Research, Statistics, Psychometrics, Outcomes Research or other related field and experience with PRO/COA requirements for regulatory and HTA/reimbursement agencies. The candidate will develop global COA endpoint strategic plans in collaboration with Early Development Teams (EDTs), Value Evidence Sub-teams (VESTs) and Clinical Sub-teams (CST) to assure alignment with product franchise goals.
3. Bristol-Myers Squibb
With headquarters in New York City, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is working in numerous therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders. Its primary R&D sites are in Lawrence Township, NJ and Wallingford, Conn., with other locations in New York, Hopewell and New Brunswick, N.J., as well as in Ireland, Belgium, Japan and India. In 2016, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported annual revenues of $19.4 billion. The company employed more than 25,000 people worldwide at the end of 2015.
The last year has been a bit of roller-coaster ride for Bristol-Myers Squibb, which had bad news in August 2016 from a clinical trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug failed to hit its endpoints. The drug itself is an enormous success and is still being evaluated in over 240 clinical trials, which will likely result in even more indication expansion. And the company has a very deep and promising pipeline, which has had the company executive suite urging patience on the part of investors.
An example of a current position with Bristol-Myers Squibb is Research Investigator, Translational Bioinformatics, Oncology/Immuno-Oncology at its Pennington, N.J. site. The main responsibilities will be to design and implement molecular and cell-based assays to dissect the molecular pathology of disease.
4. Novartis
A multinational pharmaceutical company, Novartis International AG (NVS)’s headquarters are in Basel, Switzerland. The company has three operating divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Alcon (ACL) (eye care) and Sandoz (generics). The company has numerous locations in the U.S., including in East Hanover and Morris Plains, N.J.
On May 31, Novartis announced spectacular findings from a pilot study of CTL119, a CAR-T cell therapy in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In the early study, nine patients with CLL who had been on Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for at least six months, but were not in complete remission, had CTL119 added to their therapy regimen. In three months, eight of the nine patients showed no signs of CLL in their bone marrow. One patient had a partial response.
Novartis currently has a job posting for an Associate Clinical Trial Leader at Novartis Oncology (NVS) in East Hanover, NJ. This person will be responsible for operational and program-level support for several Phase I/II clinical trials under the leadership of the head of the Lead CTL.
5. Celgene
Headquartered in Summit, N.J., Celgene (CELG) focuses on cancer and inflammatory disorders. The company’s lead product is Revlimid (lenalidomide), which is used with dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma. It is also used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes. Celgene employs about 7,000 people worldwide and in 2016 reported $11.2 billion in annual revenue. In its 2016 annual report, Celgene indicated it had 52 active clinical programs and more than 180 ongoing clinical trials.
On June 6, Celgene and Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced new efficacy and safety data from a Phase I clinical trial of IDHIFA (enasidenib) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation. The data reinforced the drug’s potential.
Celgene is currently looking for an Associate Director, Operational Analytics & Process Excellence - Drug Safety in Summit, N.J. This individual would have global responsibility and safety oversight for all new drugs in the company’s early development Hematology/Oncology pipeline.
6. Bayer HealthCare
Headquartered in Whippany, NJ, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals is part of Bayer AG (BAYZF), which is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany. In 2016, Bayer reorganized the Bayer Group, spinning off Covestro, and organized the rest into Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science, as well as an Animal Science business unit. Bayer employs about 12,000 people worldwide, with about 2,800 in Whippany, NJ.
An example of a job for Bayer is Senior Clinical Research Associate in Cherry Hill, N.J. This position will be responsible for all aspects of site management and monitoring activities for assigned applicable Phase I and all Phase II-IV clinical investigator sites within the Clinical Development Plan.
7. Sanofi
Headquartered in Paris, France, Sanofi (SNY) reported 33.82 billion euros in revenue in 2016. Sanofi US’s headquarters is in Bridgewater, N.J. Sanofi has a strong presence in R&D, manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, and over-the-counter medications. Its seven major therapeutic areas include cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, internal medicine, oncology, thrombosis and vaccines. It employs about 110,000 people worldwide.
On June 11, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced positive results from two Phase IIb/IV clinical trials in patients with diabetes. Using Praluent on top of statins, they were able to significantly reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
Sanofi currently has a position open for a Regulatory Quality Lead in Bridgewater, N.J. Under the supervision of GRA Quality & Continuous Improvement Head, this individual will handle the operational management of quality in GRA.
8. Stryker Orthopaedics
A Fortune 500 medical devices firm based in Kalamazoo, Mich., Stryker (SYK) employs about 33,000 people. Stryker Orthopedics is located in Mahwah, N.J. In 2016, Stryker reported sales of $11.3 billion. In 2016, Stryker acquired Physio-Control and Sage Products. Physio-Control develops, manufactures and markets monitors/defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and CPR-assist devices, as well as data management and support services. Sage Products offers solutions for oral care, skin preparation and protection, patient cleaning and hygiene, turning and positioning devices and heel care boots.
Stryker currently has a position for Clinical Scientist in its Spine Division in Allendale, NJ. This position will lead clinical research efforts in developing strategies for medical devices currently under clinical investigation, post market surveillance, or marketed product use evaluation.
9. Pfizer
Headquartered in New York City, in 2016 Pfizer (PFE) brought in $52.8 billion in annual revenue. It employs about 96,500 people worldwide. Pfizer has nine principal operating divisions, including Primary Care, Specialty Care, Oncology, Emerging Markets, Established Products, Consumer Healthcare, Nutrition, Animal Health, and Capsugel. It has sites in Gladstone and Madison, N.J.
On May 30, Pfizer announced it had completed patient enrollment in a multicenter Phase II clinical trial of domagrozumab in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It has enrolled 121 patients and is evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the drugs in boys aged six to less than 16 years.
Pfizer has an opening for a Senior Manager, US Regulatory Strategy in Madison, N.J. This position provides strategic expertise for assigned projects and provides leadership in project-focused level support and/or managerial oversight of people responsible for pre- and post-approval regulatory activities related to assigned PCH products in OTC drug, device, cosmetic, food, dietary supplements.
New Jersey—the Garden State, as it is known—has numerous positions in the biopharma industry. The state has dense urban areas such as Newark and Jersey City, proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia, and an ocean coastline that runs 127 miles. In addition, as the “Garden State” nickname implies, there is also plenty of farmland, woods and natural areas. And plenty of life science jobs.
