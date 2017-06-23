PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated June 21, 2017, at 2:00 a.m. EDT with
GN HEARING TO FEATURE THE NEWLY LAUNCHED RESOUND LINX 3D™ AT
IFOS WORLD CONGRESS IN PARIS
Leadership in Smart Hearing Continues with World’s First
Comprehensive Remote Fine-Tuning Solution
GN Hearing will demonstrate the pioneering ReSound LiNX 3D™ and full
family of smart hearing aids as part of the company’s participation in
the IFOS World Congress in Paris 24 – 28 June.
As one of the top events for hearing care professionals from around the
world, the IFOS World Congress is an ideal venue to introduce the
audiological community to the innovative ReSound LiNX 3D - a new hearing
care experience. This 5th generation 2.4 GHz wireless
technology solution from GN Hearing combines unmatched sound quality,
enhanced and efficient fitting software, and ground-breaking
teleaudiology for people with hearing loss to hear more, do more, and be
more anywhere in life.
ReSound LiNX 3D delivers clear, natural sound, exceptional speech
understanding and the best sense of where sounds are coming from. Users
will experience 360-degree audibility and awareness in quiet and
speech-only situations, improved hearing in noise when speech is in the
front and optimized audibility of surrounding sounds.
GN Hearing’s ReSound Smart Fit™ software, developed together with
audiologists, brings a more efficient and intuitive solution to the
clinic, simplifying the process where the hearing care professional fits
and adjusts the hearing aid to the user. This faster and more convenient
wireless fitting will save time for both the user and the hearing care
professional, giving hearing care professionals more time for valuable
user counselling.
ReSound LiNX 3D is the first hearing aid in the world with comprehensive
remote fine-tuning capabilities. Enabled by ReSound Assist™ software,
this groundbreaking new feature allows users to stay in touch with their
hearing care professional wherever they are, receiving on-the-go hearing
care and new settings securely via the cloud without having to schedule
and travel for a clinic appointment. ReSound Assist is accessed via a
new app, which also allows users to easily personalize and control their
sound at any time on-the-go directly from a smartphone (iPhone, Apple
Watch and selected Android models).
Users can share feedback about any hearing difficulty as the situation
occurs, rather than trying to remember how to describe it during an
adjustment visit to the clinic. Hearing care professionals now have the
freedom to offer follow-up services remotely – saving time for both
hearing care professionals and users, and creating opportunities for
even higher user satisfaction.
Attendees at IFOS will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of
ReSound’s full family of Smart Hearing aids, including ReSound LiNX 3D.
GN Hearing’s team will be available to answer questions.
“GN Hearing is excited to introduce ReSound LiNX 3D to yet another key
market at this year’s IFOS World Congress,” said General Manager GN
Hearing France Michel Leleux. “Our latest Smart Hearing aid represents
the best in sound quality, intuitive fitting, and remote fine-tuning,
giving users even more control of their personal hearing experience, and
saving time for both user and hearing care professional, and enhancing
hearing care outcomes.”
“ReSound LiNX 3D was designed to meet the evolving expectations of users
while strengthening the relationship between the user and their hearing
care professional,” said Michel Leleux. “This month’s IFOS World
Congress is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate that
breakthrough for hearing care professionals in Europe and beyond.”
About GN Hearing
GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global
leader in intelligent audio solutions. The company leads the industry in
superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, the GN Group
employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq
Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better
and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the
power of sound.
