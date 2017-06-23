PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated June 21, 2017, at 2:00 a.m. EDT with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

GN HEARING TO FEATURE THE NEWLY LAUNCHED RESOUND LINX 3D™ AT IFOS WORLD CONGRESS IN PARIS

Leadership in Smart Hearing Continues with World’s First Comprehensive Remote Fine-Tuning Solution

GN Hearing will demonstrate the pioneering ReSound LiNX 3D™ and full family of smart hearing aids as part of the company’s participation in the IFOS World Congress in Paris 24 – 28 June.

As one of the top events for hearing care professionals from around the world, the IFOS World Congress is an ideal venue to introduce the audiological community to the innovative ReSound LiNX 3D - a new hearing care experience. This 5th generation 2.4 GHz wireless technology solution from GN Hearing combines unmatched sound quality, enhanced and efficient fitting software, and ground-breaking teleaudiology for people with hearing loss to hear more, do more, and be more anywhere in life.

ReSound LiNX 3D delivers clear, natural sound, exceptional speech understanding and the best sense of where sounds are coming from. Users will experience 360-degree audibility and awareness in quiet and speech-only situations, improved hearing in noise when speech is in the front and optimized audibility of surrounding sounds.

GN Hearing’s ReSound Smart Fit™ software, developed together with audiologists, brings a more efficient and intuitive solution to the clinic, simplifying the process where the hearing care professional fits and adjusts the hearing aid to the user. This faster and more convenient wireless fitting will save time for both the user and the hearing care professional, giving hearing care professionals more time for valuable user counselling.

ReSound LiNX 3D is the first hearing aid in the world with comprehensive remote fine-tuning capabilities. Enabled by ReSound Assist™ software, this groundbreaking new feature allows users to stay in touch with their hearing care professional wherever they are, receiving on-the-go hearing care and new settings securely via the cloud without having to schedule and travel for a clinic appointment. ReSound Assist is accessed via a new app, which also allows users to easily personalize and control their sound at any time on-the-go directly from a smartphone (iPhone, Apple Watch and selected Android models).

Users can share feedback about any hearing difficulty as the situation occurs, rather than trying to remember how to describe it during an adjustment visit to the clinic. Hearing care professionals now have the freedom to offer follow-up services remotely – saving time for both hearing care professionals and users, and creating opportunities for even higher user satisfaction.

Attendees at IFOS will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of ReSound’s full family of Smart Hearing aids, including ReSound LiNX 3D. GN Hearing’s team will be available to answer questions.

“GN Hearing is excited to introduce ReSound LiNX 3D to yet another key market at this year’s IFOS World Congress,” said General Manager GN Hearing France Michel Leleux. “Our latest Smart Hearing aid represents the best in sound quality, intuitive fitting, and remote fine-tuning, giving users even more control of their personal hearing experience, and saving time for both user and hearing care professional, and enhancing hearing care outcomes.”

“ReSound LiNX 3D was designed to meet the evolving expectations of users while strengthening the relationship between the user and their hearing care professional,” said Michel Leleux. “This month’s IFOS World Congress is an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate that breakthrough for hearing care professionals in Europe and beyond.”

About GN Hearing

GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions. The company leads the industry in superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound.

