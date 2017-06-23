NeuroMetrix (NURO) Provides Update on Quell Wearable Pain Relief Clinical Program

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today provided an update on its Quell®
clinical program. Quell is a wearable non-invasive neurostimulator that
provides widespread analgesia for chronic pain. In addition to delivery
of therapy, the device and its associated smartphone app track
utilization and health metrics including pain, sleep, activity and gait.
“We are honored to work with outstanding academic
medical centers in this effort, and look forward to learning from these
initial studies and expanding our clinical program in the near future.”
The objective of the clinical program is to build clinical credibility
for Quell technology, further scientific understanding of its mechanism
of action, and better identify Quell therapy responders. In a study
published last year in the Journal
of Pain Research, 81% of subjects reported a general improvement in
their chronic pain and 67% reported a reduction in pain medication use
after 60 days of use. Additional study findings included decreased pain
interference with sleep and walking ability. There are currently 4
studies underway.
-
Quell TENS band for Chemotherapy-Induced
Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN). A Feasibility Study. University of
Rochester Medical Center, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY.
This
open label study is evaluating Quell efficacy, assessed by pain relief
and continued device use, in subjects with CIPN. Preliminary results
were presented at the recent American Pain Society meeting May 17-20
in Pittsburgh, PA. Among subjects completing the first 6 weeks of the
study, 73% decided to continue using their Quell device. In addition,
statistically significant reductions in pain, tingling, cramping and
numbness were observed.
-
Quell Opioid Reduction and Pain Relief in
Patients with Cancer. Scripps Translational Science Institute, Scripps
Health, San Diego, CA.
This randomized sham-controlled
study is evaluating opioid use reduction in patients with various
forms of cancer pain. The study is fully enrolled. Preliminary results
are expected in Q4 ’17.
-
Efficacy of the Quell Wearable Device for
Chronic Low Back Pain. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical
School, Boston, MA.
This randomized controlled study is
evaluating pain relief and quality of life improvements in subjects
with low back pain using Quell compared to control subjects on
standard therapy. The study is 75% enrolled. Preliminary results are
expected in Q4 ’17.
-
Prospective Validation of Quell Sleep/Wake
Classification and Periodic Leg Movement Detection. Massachusetts
General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.
This
study is comparing Quell sleep tracking to gold standard
polysomnography. The study is 25% enrolled. Preliminary results are
expected in Q4 ’17.
"We believe that the conduct of clinical studies evaluating various
aspects of Quell technology is essential to continued evolution of the
platform for both treatment of chronic pain and development of
additional indications," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and
CEO of NeuroMetrix. "We are honored to work with outstanding academic
medical centers in this effort, and look forward to learning from these
initial studies and expanding our clinical program in the near future.”
About Quell
Quell is designed for millions of people suffering from chronic pain.
The advanced wearable device is lightweight and can be worn during the
day while active, and at night while sleeping. It has been cleared by
the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. In a
recent study, 81% of Quell users reported an improvement in their
chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly
via the Quell Relief app. Quell also offers advanced health tracking
relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and
gait. Quell was the winner of the 2016 SXSW (South by Southwest)
Innovation Award for Best Wearable Technology. Quell is available at
select healthcare professionals and retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for
more information.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company
combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health
conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The
company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable
therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital
health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease
the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also
markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic
neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2
diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has
several pipeline programs. The company is located in Waltham,
Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division
of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please
visit NeuroMetrix.com.