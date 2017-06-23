PAVmed (PAVM) To Join Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMW), a highly differentiated,
multiproduct medical device company, today announced that the Company
will join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the Russell
Indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on
June 26, 2017, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June
9, 2017 and again on June 16, 2017.
Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index provides automatic inclusion
in the appropriate market indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership
for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization
rankings and style attributes.
“We are pleased that PAVmed will now be included in the Russell
Microcap® Index,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer. “We expect it will raise our visibility within
the investment community as we continue our drive to enhance shareholder
value.”
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional
investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment
strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global
index provider.
For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the
Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution”
section on the FTSE
Russell website.
About FTSE Russell
FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a
wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs
across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the
investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global
markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing
local benchmarks around the world.
FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by
institutional and retail investors globally. More than $12.5 trillion is
currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years,
leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks
have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment
performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and
index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with
tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk
management.
A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and
management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by
independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is
focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the
highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE
Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more
information, visit ftserussell.com.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device
company employing a unique business model designed to advance products
from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with
significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This
proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline
strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation.
PAVmed’s diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs,
have attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities and
encompass a broad spectrum of clinical areas including carpal tunnel
syndrome (CarpX™), medical infusions (NextFlo™ and NextCath™),
interventional radiology (PortIO™ and NextCath™), tissue ablation and
cardiovascular intervention (Caldus™) and pediatric ear infections
(DisappEAR™). The Company intends to further expand its pipeline through
engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical
centers. For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon
the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management, are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to
differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that
may cause such differences include, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost
and time required advance our products to regulatory submission; whether
regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results
from our preclinical studies; whether and when our products are cleared
by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of our products once
cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and
other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance
from the FDA or other regulatory body to market any of its products. New
risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to
predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict
accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list
and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties
that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk
Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part
II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed
by us after our most recent Annual Report. We disclaim any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to
reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or
circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may
affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements.