PAVmed (PAVM) To Join Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMW), a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company, today announced that the Company will join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2017, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 9, 2017 and again on June 16, 2017.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate market indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are pleased that PAVmed will now be included in the Russell Microcap® Index,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect it will raise our visibility within the investment community as we continue our drive to enhance shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance products from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed’s diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, have attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities and encompass a broad spectrum of clinical areas including carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), medical infusions (NextFlo™ and NextCath™), interventional radiology (PortIO™ and NextCath™), tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention (Caldus™) and pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™). The Company intends to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers. For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com.

