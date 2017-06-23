Teleflex Inc. (TFX)’s Vascular Solutions (VASC) Issues Recall Of Venture Catheters

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), announces a worldwide recall of Venture® Catheters was voluntarily initiated by its Vascular Solutions, Inc. subsidiary on April 25, 2017. Vascular Solutions, Inc. is the manufacturer of Venture Catheters, which are designed for use in catheterization procedures, to direct, steer, control, and support a guidewire to access discrete regions of the coronary and peripheral vasculature. Two versions may also be used for manual delivery of saline solution or diagnostic contrast agents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class I recall. The FDA defines Class I recall as, "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The worldwide recall affects 4,679 units distributed in the United States. All unexpired lots of the Rapid Exchange (RX), Over-the-Wire (OTW), and Coronary Sinus (CS) versions of the product have been recalled due to the potential for excess material to be present within the inner lumen of the distal catheter tip. It is possible that the excess material may separate from the catheter during use and pose a potential risk of embolism, which could result in serious injury. No serious injuries or death have been reported in association with this issue to date.

Vascular Solutions, Inc. initiated the recall through an Urgent Medical Device Recall notification distributed to purchasers of the affected products. Healthcare facilities with affected Venture Catheters should remove the products from their inventory and return them to Vascular Solutions, Inc. The notification identified the specific unexpired lots subject to the recall and included instructions on how to return the affected products to Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Vascular Solutions, Inc. has notified the FDA of this action.

See table below for affected product codes. A full list of affected lot numbers can be found in the appendix to this notification.