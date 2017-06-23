Teleflex Inc. (TFX)’s Vascular Solutions (VASC) Issues Recall Of Venture Catheters

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), announces a worldwide recall of
Venture® Catheters was voluntarily initiated by its Vascular
Solutions, Inc. subsidiary on April 25, 2017. Vascular Solutions, Inc.
is the manufacturer of Venture Catheters, which are designed for use in
catheterization procedures, to direct, steer, control, and support a
guidewire to access discrete regions of the coronary and peripheral
vasculature. Two versions may also be used for manual delivery of saline
solution or diagnostic contrast agents.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified this as a Class I
recall. The FDA defines Class I recall as, "a situation in which there
is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative
product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
The worldwide recall affects 4,679 units distributed in the United
States. All unexpired lots of the Rapid Exchange (RX), Over-the-Wire
(OTW), and Coronary Sinus (CS) versions of the product have been
recalled due to the potential for excess material to be present within
the inner lumen of the distal catheter tip. It is possible that the
excess material may separate from the catheter during use and pose a
potential risk of embolism, which could result in serious injury. No
serious injuries or death have been reported in association with this
issue to date.
Vascular Solutions, Inc. initiated the recall through an Urgent Medical
Device Recall notification distributed to purchasers of the affected
products. Healthcare facilities with affected Venture Catheters should
remove the products from their inventory and return them to Vascular
Solutions, Inc. The notification identified the specific unexpired lots
subject to the recall and included instructions on how to return the
affected products to Vascular Solutions, Inc.
Vascular Solutions, Inc. has notified the FDA of this action.
See table below for affected product codes. A full list of affected lot
numbers can be found in the appendix to this notification.