Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s Sofia 2 Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Receives Multiple Awards From Good Design Australia’s 2017 Good Design Awards

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic
testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular
diagnostic systems, announced today that its Sofia 2 point-of-care
immunoassay analyzer has received special recognition from Good Design
Australia, an international design promotion organization responsible
for managing Australia’s annual Good Design Awards and other signature
design events.
Sofia 2 is Quidel’s next-generation version of its best-selling Sofia
instrumented system. Sofia 2 utilizes the original Sofia’s fluorescent
chemistry design while improving upon the graphical user interface and
optics system to provide an accurate, automated and objective result in
as few as 3 minutes. Sofia 2 also integrates wireless connectivity and
its barcode scanner within a smaller footprint than the legacy Sofia
instrument.
Quidel’s Sofia 2 Immunoassay Analyzer received three separate awards:
-
Good Design Award for Product Design: Medical and Scientific –
Recognizes superior examples of good design, “a globally recognized
seal for design excellence.”
-
Patron’s Prize – Recognizes “the best Australian designed
product or service in the annual Good Design Awards and is awarded to
an entry that has the potential to shape the future economic, social,
cultural and environmental aspects of our planet.”
-
CSIRO Innovation Award – Recognizes “the important role of
design-led innovation in harnessing the challenges of science and
technology to create better products and services that make a positive
impact on our lives.” The award is selected from Good Design Awards
finalists and evaluated by CSIRO representatives based on specific
evaluation criteria.
“We’ve made many thoughtful improvements to our original best-selling
Sofia platform, so we are very pleased to have Good Design Australia
acknowledge Sofia 2, our latest commercial offering for point-of-care
testing,” said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of
Quidel Corporation. “We believe that this new system will prove to be an
invaluable asset in accurately and quickly diagnosing infectious
diseases, as well as aggregating testing results in real time in order
to more accurately chart the prevalence of positive diagnoses.”
About Quidel Corporation
Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people
around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that
can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to
the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct
Detection, Thyretain® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as
under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular
diagnostic brands, Quidel's products aid in the detection and diagnosis
of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza,
respiratory
syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid
disease and fecal
occult blood. Quidel's research and development engine is also
developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced
lateral-flow and direct fluorescent antibody to molecular diagnostic
tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians'
offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information
about Quidel's comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.
