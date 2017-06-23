CTA Unveils New Logo For Over-The-Counter Hearing Devices

Wearable hearing devices are one-tenth the cost of hearing aids, eventually won’t require prescriptions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today released a new logo associated with CTA’s high-performance standard for wearable hearing devices a new, future class of over-the-counter hearing aids for consumers with mild to moderate hearing loss, also known as personal sound amplification or enhancement devices. CTA unveiled the new logo at the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) Convention held this week in Salt Lake City, UT. Developed and approved by CTA, an ANSI-accredited standards development organization, the new logo and standard will help consumers in the future, distinguish high-quality hearing enhancement devices for mild to moderate hearing loss from the cheap, ineffective personal amplifiers commonly found today.

“The new logo and standard mark another important milestone in the evolution of wearable hearing devices,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO. “With the industry agreeing on a common standard and logo, we can now better help the almost 40 million Americans who live with some form of hearing loss. In addition to educating consumers about these revolutionary over-the-counter hearing enhancement solutions, this logo and standard give Congress and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-packaged information and guidelines as they explore creating a new class of over-the-counter hearing aids.”

“As we look to the future of wearable hearing devices sold directly to consumers, this type of logo indicating high quality standards will be important for people seeking help for their hearing loss,” said Barbara Kelley, executive director, HLAA. “The CTA logo is an important seal of approval.”

CTA’s Personal Sound Amplification Performance Criteria standard (ANSI/CTA-2051) sets minimum performance requirements for devices to be distinguished as providing high-quality amplification enhancement. The goal of the logo and standard is to assure the FDA and consumers that manufacturers who design to this standard have built high-quality, reliable, over-the-counter hearing devices that will ultimately improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.

“The standard and logo are timely,” said, Poppy Crum – Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories and Co-Chair for development of the standard. “They are key ingredients to the success of these devices and innovations reaching the consumers who will most benefit. It is all part of closing the existing gap between technological device capability and consumer reach. The standard and logo empower the consumer and give insight to the performance capabilities of the device in a simple way -- setting a bar where the consumer will be assured a quality experience in a device class that has long been mired by heterogeneity in performance.”

Personal sound enhancement devices are affordable, readily available and come at a price more in line with what American consumers are willing to spend to improve their hearing than their traditional counterparts. According to CTA’s Personal Sound Amplification Products: a Study of Consumer Attitudes and Behavior, price is a significant barrier for seeking help with a hearing impairment. A pair of traditional hearing aids can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000. In contrast, non-prescription devices, such as personal sound amplifiers, are one-tenth the cost, ranging in price from $100 to $600 for a pair.

Additionally, according to CTA, devices that are designed primarily to amplify ambient sound are expected to sell 1.5 million individual units in 2017 (an increase of 40 percent year-over-year) and earn $225 million dollars in revenue. Another 50 percent growth is expected in 2018 as awareness of these devices grow.

According to FDA regulations dating back to the 1970s, Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAP) cannot be labeled or promoted as intended to help adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. However, the U.S. House and Senate have introduced a bi-partisan, bicameral bill that would allow the FDA to create a marketplace for over-the-counter hearing aids.

Manufacturers who want to use the logo may contact Catrina Akers.

