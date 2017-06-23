 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend



6/23/2017 11:02:55 AM

YORK, Pa., June 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (NASDAQ:XRAY), The Dental Solutions CompanyTM, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2017 to holders of record on June 30, 2017.

About Dentsply Sirona:
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona’s global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania, and the international headquarters is based in Salzburg, Austria. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information: Joshua Zable, IRC VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Dentsply Sirona Inc. +1-718-482-2184 joshua.zable@dentsplysirona.com

