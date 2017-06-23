Calyxt Files for $50 Million IPO

ST. PAUL, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Cellectis S.A. (Alternext : ALCLS ; Nasdaq : CLLS) and Calyxt, Inc.
announced that Calyxt has publicly filed a registration statement on
Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating
to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of shares of Calyxt common
stock. Calyxt is Cellectis’ 100% owned gene editing agriculture company.
The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering
have not yet been determined, although Cellectis intends to retain
majority ownership of Calyxt.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running
managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities is acting as
lead manager and Ladenburg Thalmann is acting as co-manager.
This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus (included in
the registration statement on Form S-1). When available, a copy of the
preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison
Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by
email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520
Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877)
547-6340, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The registration
statement is available at https://www.cellectis.com/FINAL.calyxt.s1.june.23.2017.pdf.
These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted,
prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This
press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of
these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of
Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.