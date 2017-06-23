Israel's Alcobra (ADHD) Exploring Strategic Alternatives

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcobra Ltd. (Nasdaq:ADHD), an emerging pharmaceutical company focused on the development of new medications to treat significant unmet clinical needs, today announced that its Board of Directors is conducting a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from its development assets and cash resources. Alcobra has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to act as its strategic financial advisor for this process. In conjunction with the exploration of strategic alternatives, the Company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.



Alcobra’s Board has established a Special Committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives. Potential strategic alternatives that may be explored or evaluated as part of this process include the potential for an acquisition, merger, business combination or other strategic transaction involving the Company. There can be no assurance, however, that this process will result in any such transaction.

The Company is continuing to assess the best path forward for its Abuse-Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate-Release (ADAIR) and Metadoxine Extended Release (MDX) clinical programs.

