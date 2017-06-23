BioreclamationIVT And Qualyst, Inc. Partner To Market Transporter Certified Hepatocytes

|
Westbury, NY – June 22, 2017 – BioreclamationIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens and related services, today announced that it is partnering with Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC (Qualyst) to market Transporter Certified™ cryopreserved human hepatocytes.
Transporter Certified is an industry standard that ensures hepatocytes have physiologic transporter function, metabolic competence and appropriate regulatory pathways under conditions Qualyst has defined. In sandwich culture, the intracellular concentrations in Transporter Certified hepatocytes reflect physiologic conditions because the hepatocytes express functioning uptake and efflux transporters and develop bile pockets similar to bile canaliculi.
Qualyst’s patented B-CLEAR® Technology is used to evaluate hepatocyte lots and qualify them as Transporter Certified. B-CLEAR Technology allows quantitation of biliary efflux in an in vitro model.
BioreclamationIVT is a leader in producing high quality hepatocyte products that enable scientists and biomedical researchers to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and the effects on disease processes. Specifically, Transporter Certified hepatocytes can be used for transporter studies, quantitation of basolateral vs. biliary efflux, drug interaction experiments, intracellular concentration determination, induction, metabolism, hepatotoxicity or any experiment where transporters and in vivo correlation are important.
“BioreclamationIVT’s top priority is providing high quality biological products to meet our clients’ research needs,” said BioreclamationIVT’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Chris Hansis. “Through our new partnership with Qualyst, we can assure our customers that the hepatocyte lots we supply have transporter uptake and efflux levels that are physiologically relevant under defined culture conditions.”
“We are delighted to welcome BioreclamationIVT as a partner for Transporter Certified hepatocytes,” said Qualyst Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chris Black. “These hepatocytes perform at the highest level because we uniquely characterize and certify their transporter and bile acid function. In other words, researchers can use these cells with confidence in their experiments and know that a third party has evaluated their performance.”
About Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC
Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC (Qualyst) provides in vitro hepatic models to predict the effect of drugs and other compounds on the human liver. Qualyst’s in vitro models integrate hepatic uptake, metabolism, regulation, and efflux and demonstrate superior in vitro-in vivo correlation compared to conventional systems. Qualyst’s proprietary technology, products, and services are used by leading pharmaceutical, nutrition, cosmetics and consumer products, and chemical companies to provide clinically-relevant answers to liver-related questions, and to address regulatory concerns about their products.
About BioreclamationIVT
BioreclamationIVT is a worldwide provider of biological products to the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. BioreclamationIVT specializes in control and disease-state matrices manufactured from human and animal biological specimens and has recently expanded its offering to include cell processing and phenotypic screening services. This portfolio of products is utilized throughout the drug discovery and development research workflows, and directly supports the Precision Medicine Initiative by coupling clinical information with numerous disease-state fluids and tissues. BioreclamationIVT’s reputation for providing exceptional customer service coupled with the highest quality specimens and services have made it the first-choice supplier for biospecimens for more than 35 years. For more information, please visit www.bioreclamationivt.com.
B-CLEAR® and Transporter Certified™ are trademarks of Qualyst Transporter Solutions, LLC.
