Dolomite Release: Microfluidics Offers Superior Drug Encapsulation
6/23/2017 10:37:41 AM
Dolomite Microfluidics is making microencapsulation technology more widely accessible with the Telos® droplet system, designed for high throughput and easy scale up. The modular components provide scientists with excellent process control, and the ability to choose from a range of particle diameters between 10 and 50 µm on a single piece of hardware.
PLGA, or poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid), is a copolymer commonly used for drug microencapsulation. Precise manipulation of particle size, shape and architecture is extremely important to the efficacy of the candidate drug. However, conventional emulsion-based batch methods result in uneven API distribution and particle polydispersity, requiring additional size-selection and leading to low particle yields and significant loss of API. Dolomite’s continuous flow microfluidic method overcomes these obstacles, providing almost 100 percent encapsulation within precisely controlled, monodisperse PLGA particles, in a single reproducible step.
Mark Gilligan, CEO and founder of Dolomite Microfluidics, said: “For over 15 years, we have been developing microfluidic technologies to enable efficient microencapsulation. We understand that uniform API distribution, reproducibility and the ability to scale up are critical in drug delivery applications. With Dolomite technology, microencapsulation has never been easier.”
About Dolomite
Established in 2005, Dolomite Microfluidics has grown to be the world leader in the design and manufacture of high quality innovative microfluidic products.
The company offers a broad range of modular microfluidic systems, modules and components – including pumps, chips, connectors, temperature controllers, sensors, accessories and custom-made components – as well as software for analysis or automation.
Modularity, ease of use, innovation and scalability are common to all Dolomite products, which are used across a broad range of applications in biology, drug discovery, chemistry, food, cosmetics and academia.
Dolomite is a part of the Blacktrace group of companies, a world leader in Productizing Science®, and has offices in the USA, Japan, India and Brazil, as well as a worldwide network of distributors.
