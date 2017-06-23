PRESS RELEASE

TiGenix to present at the 7th TERMIS-EU Conference in Davos, Switzerland

Leuven (BELGIUM) - June 23, 2017, 07:00h CEST - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions, today announces that Dr. Marie Paule Richard, Chief Medical Officer of TiGenix, will be speaking at the 7th TERMIS-EU Industry Day taking place from June 26-30, 2017 at the Davos Conference Center, Switzerland.

Dr. Richard will give a presentation at an Industry Symposium on June 28 as part of a session entitled, Clinical evaluation road map and clinical development strategies.

During the coming months, representatives of TiGenix will also be attending the following conferences:

PDA-Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products

Date: June 27-28, 2017

Venue: SH Valencia Palace, Valencia, Spain

Attendee: Dr. Wilfried Dalemans, Chief Technical Officer, TiGenix NV



European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress

Date: August 26-30, 2017

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Attendee: Inmaculada Gilaberte Asin, Clinical Development Director & Manuel Luque, Senior Clinical Project Manager Allo-CSC 01, TiGenix SAU

Annual Symposium of the International Sepsis Forum

Date: 11-13 September, 2017

Venue: Institut Pasteur, Paris, France

Attendee: Jesus Gonzalez, Clinical Development Director Cx611, TiGenix SAU

Congress of the European Shock Society.

Date: 13-15 September, 2017

Venue: Institut Pasteur, Paris, France

Attendee: Jesus Gonzalez, Clinical Development Director Cx611, TiGenix SAU

For more information

Claudia D'Augusta

Chief Financial Officer

T: +34 91 804 92 64

claudia.daugusta@tigenix.com

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions.

TiGenix lead product, Cx601, has successfully completed a European Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas - a severe, debilitating complication of Crohn's disease. Cx601 has been filed for regulatory approval in Europe and a global Phase III trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017. TiGenix has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S. TiGenix' second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial in severe sepsis - a major cause of mortality in the developed world. Finally, AlloCSC-01, targeting acute ischemic heart disease, has demonstrated positive results in a Phase I/II trial in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com .

About Cx601

Cx601 is a local administration of allogeneic (or donor derived) expanded adipose-derived stem cells (eASCs) for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients that have previously failed conventional therapy. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine and complex perianal fistulas are a severe and debilitating complication for which there is currently no effective treatment. Cx601 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in 2009. TiGenix completed a European Phase III clinical trial (ADMIRE-CD) in August 2015 in which both the primary endpoint and the safety and efficacy profile were met, with patients receiving Cx601 showing a 44% greater probability of achieving combined remission compared to control (placebo). A follow-up analysis was completed at 52 weeks and 104 weeks post-treatment, confirming the sustained efficacy and safety profile of the product. The 24-week results of the Phase III ADMIRE-CD trial were published in The Lancet in July 2016. Based on the positive 24 weeks Phase III study results, TiGenix submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and a decision is expected in 2017. A global Phase III clinical trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017, based on a trial protocol that has been agreed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through a special protocol assessment procedure (SPA). In July 2016, TiGenix entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's patients outside of the U.S.

About Cx611

Cx611 is an intravenous administration of allogeneic expanded adipose-derived stem cells (eASCs) for the treatment of severe sepsis. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of infection leading to systemic inflammation and organ failure and is the leading cause of death in the developed world. In May 2015, TiGenix completed a Phase I sepsis challenge trial (CELLULA) that demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for Cx611. Based on the results of this study, TiGenix launched a Phase I/II clinical trial (SEPCELL) in 2016 evaluating Cx611 for the treatment of severe sepsis secondary to community-acquired pneumonia (sCAP) in patients who require mechanical ventilation and/or vasopressors. The first patient was dosed in January 2017 and data is expected in 2019. The trial has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 681031 and is being carried out through the SEPCELL consortium, which gathers six partners from four European countries. See www.sepcell.eu for more information.

About AlloCSC-01

AlloCSC-01 is an intracoronary administration of allogeneic cardiac stem cells for the treatment of ischemic heart disease. A phase I/II clinical trial (CAREMI) evaluating AlloCSC-01 in Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) met its primary endpoint with no mortality or major cardiac adverse events (MACE) found after 30 days of treatment. No mortality or MACE were found at 6 or 12 months follow-up and there were no immune-related adverse events at 12 months follow-up. The CAREMI trial has benefitted from the support of the CAREMI consortium (Grant Number 242038, http://www.caremiproject.eu/) funded by the Seventh Framework Programme of the European Commission under the coordination of the Centro Nacional the Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and the Centro Nacional de Biotecnología and the participation of research institutions and companies from nine EU countries.

Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognised by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the financial condition, performance or achievements of TiGenix, or industry results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. TiGenix disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by Belgian law.