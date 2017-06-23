Haemonetics (HAE) Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Council

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Council ("SAC") as part of its broader innovation agenda, advancing its commitment to science and clinical excellence. The Scientific Advisory Council, composed of fifteen leading physician-scientists, will advise Haemonetics' management and Board of Directors on key clinical and scientific issues, providing insights and objective perspectives on the use of its products, its clinical approach and overall product strategy. The SAC will also, as appropriate, provide opinion on strategic issues impacting product and clinical matters. Christopher Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Smart and pragmatic innovation is an important aspect of our corporate agenda. The formation of the SAC is a priority that allows us to learn more, make better decisions, and increase our relevance in dialogues taking place in the scientific community."

The SAC's members represent an extensive spectrum of expertise and experience from multiple, prestigious global institutions. Their primary focus will be on the Company's Hospital (Hemostasis Management, Cell Salvage and Transfusion Management) and Blood Center business units. A similar council is currently under formation to provide advice on matters for the Plasma business unit, and will include experts from the scientific and market communities.

The SAC recently met for the first time at Haemonetics' headquarters. "Our inaugural session exceeded our expectations and provided value to our businesses. We're honored to bring together such an acclaimed group of experts and look forward to continued, closer cooperation," said Jan Hartmann, MD, Vice President of Strategic Programs.

