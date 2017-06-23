|
Beacon Acquires Louisiana-Based Remote Medical Company
6/23/2017 9:07:16 AM
ANCHORAGE, AK – Alaska-based Beacon Occupational Health and Safety Services (Beacon) announced it has acquired Medic Systems, a remote medical services operation headquartered in Louisiana. Medic Systems is a leader in remote medical services within the Gulf of Mexico’s energy sector.
“Continuing to provide our clients best-in-class services is critical,” says Holly Hylen, President and Founder of Beacon. “Our acquisition of Medic Systems and our affiliation with the International SOS Group of companies allows us to enhance client value with unique integrated solutions and expertise across the occupational health and safety spectrum both locally in the Gulf of Mexico and now also from a global perspective.”
In 2014, Beacon and International SOS formed a strategic affiliation to expand offerings in the areas of occupational health, remote medical, and safety services through North America. With the integration of Medic Systems, regional and global clients operating in the Gulf of Mexico will benefit from the combined breadth of occupational health and safety capabilities with a proven and local remote medical services provider.
“This acquisition formally aligns three organizations dedicated to keeping clients’ remote workforces healthy, safe, productive and well—wherever they are located,” Hylen continued.
This strategic expansion includes the addition of approximately 24 professional medics and two operations employees who will be welcomed into the wider team. “Building upon the reputations that Beacon and Medic Systems have earned, this new entity will be named Beacon Medic Systems,” says Hylen.
About Beacon
Beacon provides occupational health testing, drug and alcohol testing, remote medical staffing, safety services, Fit-for-Duty evaluations, classroom and field training, and clinical services throughout North America. Founded in 1999, Beacon has grown to more than 200 full- and part-time employees serving the oil and gas, construction, environmental, and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.beaconohss.com
About International SOS
The International SOS group of companies is the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services group. We care for clients across the globe, from more than 1,000 locations in 90 countries. Our expertise is unique: More than 11,000 employees are led by 1,400 doctors and 200 security specialists across multiple companies around the world. Teams work night and day to protect our members. We pioneer a range of preventive programs strengthened by our in-country expertise. We deliver unrivalled emergency assistance during critical illness, accident or civil unrest. We are passionate about helping clients put Duty of Care into practice. With us, multinational corporate clients, governments and NGOs can mitigate risks for their people working remotely or overseas. For more information, visit www.internationalsos.com
