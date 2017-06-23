Jerry Kelly And EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Team Up To Promote Colon Cancer Screening

MADISON, Wis., June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences today announced it is teaming up with Madison professional golfer Jerry Kelly to help drive home the importance of colorectal cancer screening. Beginning at this week's American Family Insurance Championship, Kelly will wear a Cologuard-branded hat for the next two years at tournaments around the country to help raise awareness of colon cancer and the importance of regular screening beginning at age 50 for individuals at average risk.

"We're joining with Jerry to remind people that turning 50 isn't just a milestone, it's a time to take control of your health," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and chief executive officer of Exact Sciences. "Together we'll be working to raise awareness about colon cancer, the urgent need for screening, and Cologuard as a noninvasive option that can be completed at home."

A longtime presence on tour, Kelly, who turned 50 in November 2016, is known for a blue-collar work ethic and grinder mentality befitting his Midwestern roots. A member of the 2003 Presidents Cup team, he has played in more than 600 tournaments, earning three wins, 91 top tens and 194 top 25 finishes. Kelly currently ranks 31st on the PGA Tour all-time money list, with career earnings of more than $28.8 million.

"Exact Sciences is a leader in early cancer detection and Cologuard is a breakthrough technology that's changed the way hundreds of thousands of Americans are getting screened for colon cancer," Kelly said. "It's exciting to join Exact Sciences in helping improve lives through cancer screening and awareness. I look forward to representing Cologuard and to encouraging people to talk to their doctor about colon cancer screening options that best fit their lifestyle."

Cologuard uses the DNA and blood protein found in a person's stool to detect biomarkers associated with colon cancer and precancerous growths. Once ordered by a doctor, a Cologuard box is delivered to a patient's home via UPS. The patient collects their sample at a convenient time and uses a prepaid shipping label to send the specimen to Exact Sciences' laboratories. Doctors receive test results within a few weeks. Cologuard is only available by prescription and individuals need to discuss their options with their doctor, as Cologuard is not for everyone.

Colon cancer is widely known as one of the most preventable, yet least prevented forms of cancer. It's the No. 2 cancer killer in the U.S., claiming 50,000 lives per year more than both breast cancer (41,000/year) and prostate cancer (26,000/year). Despite colorectal cancer's preventability, more than 35 million Americans age 50 and older are not current with screening guidelines.

About Cologuard

Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014 and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2014. Cologuard is included in the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016) and the American Cancer Society's (2014) colorectal cancer screening guidelines. Stool DNA is included in the combined screening guidelines of the American Cancer Society / U.S. Multi-Society Task Force/American College of Radiology (2008), the American College of Gastroenterology guidelines (2009) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults of either sex, 50 years or older, who are at average risk for colorectal cancer. Cologuard is not a replacement for diagnostic colonoscopy or surveillance colonoscopy in high-risk individuals. False positives and false negatives do occur. Any positive test result should be followed by a diagnostic colonoscopy. Following a negative result, patients should continue participating in a screening program at an interval and with a method appropriate for the individual patient. Cologuard performance when used for repeat testing has not been evaluated or established. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuardtest.com. Rx Only.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

