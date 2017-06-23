Sartorius Stedim Biotech Introduces Sartobind Cassettes

New modular membrane chromatography solution for large-scale applications

Goettingen, Germany and Aubagne, France, June 23, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading international supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry, has expanded its range of single-use membrane chromatography solutions with Sartobind® Cassettes. This convenient, pod-like modular system has been developed for commercial applications in both capture and polishing.

New Sartobind® cassettes offer the same flow path, bed heights (4 and 8 mm) and void volume ratios as Sartobind® capsules, and are compatible with Q, S, STIC PA and phenyl ligands. The new design goes beyond the previous 5 L size limitation for capsule formats, expanding the boundaries of membrane chromatography. Multiple cassettes, each with 0.8 L or 1.6 L membrane volume, can be set up in three different stainless steel holders resulting in maximum membrane volumes of 20, 50 or 100 L, respectively. Data demonstrates direct scalability from the 3 mL Sartobind® nano capsule to 20.8 L (13 cassettes) in the Pilot Filter Holder. Pressure-flow performance and the shape of breakthrough curves are identical to the smaller capsule sizes, independent of the number of cassettes used. Set up can be accomplished within minutes, even at manufacturing scale, whether for capture applications or for flow-through removal of process contaminants.

The capture of large proteins such as viruses and virus-like particles (VLPs), protein conjugates and blood factors plays a key role in modern bioprocessing. The unique Sartobind® cassette system now enables large-scale bind-and-elute membrane chromatography for such targets.

“For the first time, the high binding capacity of membrane adsorbers can be used at almost any scale in commercial vaccine manufacture. Now, a 200 L Q anion exchange column for adenovirus capture can be easily replaced by a 20 L Q adsorber cassette system”, says Dr. Stefan Fischer-Frühholz, membrane chromatography expert at Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Caption: New Sartobind® cassettes go beyond the previous size limits of membrane adsorbers and can be directly scaled from a 3 mL capsule (Nano) up to 20.8 L.

Caption: The newly developed Sartobind® cassette system is a unique single-use solution enabling large-scale bind and elute membrane chromatography.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1.051,6 million euros.



