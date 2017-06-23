Sunesis (SNSS) Announces Presentation Of Updated Results From Washington University-Sponsored Phase I/Cohort Expansion Trial Of Vosaroxin Plus Azacitidine In Patients With MDS At The European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNSS) today announced the presentation of updated results from a Washington University-sponsored Phase 1/Cohort Expansion trial of vosaroxin plus azacitidine in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The results are being presented today from 5:15 to 6:45 P.M. Central European Time in a poster session titled “Myelodysplastic syndromes – Clinical 1” at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) being held at the IFEMA - Feria de Madrid in Madrid, Spain. The poster (abstract P319, Hall 7), titled “Vosaroxin Plus Azacitidine Treatment for Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS): A Phase 1/Cohort Expansion Study,” will be available following the presentation at www.sunesis.com.



"While hypomethylating agents are a mainstay of treatment for myelodysplastic syndromes, these agents alone produce remissions in a minority of patients and are not curative," said Meagan A. Jacoby, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, and principal investigator of the study. “The combination of vosaroxin and azacitidine shows promising activity in this Phase 1/Cohort Expansion study, with response rates and transplant rates in this study that are better than those observed with azacitidine alone, particularly in an older patient population. We look forward to additional follow up from this study.”

In this open label, dose-escalation trial sponsored by the Washington University School of Medicine, patients with MDS who may have received up to three prior cycles of hypomethylating agent-based therapy were given vosaroxin and azacitidine for of six cycles. The Phase 1 portion of the study was designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose for use in the expansion portion of the study.

Thirteen patients were enrolled in the dose-escalation phase and 22 patients were enrolled in the expansion cohort. The maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of vosaroxin in patients with MDS was determined to be 34 mg/m2 administered on Days 1 and 4 in combination with 75 mg/m2 azacitidine on Days 1 through 7; this dose regimen was studied in the Phase 2 cohort.

The major non-hematologic toxicities of febrile neutropenia, infections, and mucositis were expected based on the disease population and prior experiences with vosaroxin. The dose-limiting toxicities at 50 mg/m2 vosaroxin were hyperbilirubinemia and neutropenia (both Grade 4); at 34 mg/m2 vosaroxin, 1 of 6 patients experienced a DLT of Grade 4 mucositis. Two deaths were considered possibly treatment-related (sepsis, n=1; diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, n=1). No cardiac toxicity attributable to study treatment was observed, even with prolonged therapy.

Of the 35 patients enrolled to the study, 32 completed =1 cycle and were evaluable for response. Among evaluable patients, the median number of total cycles completed was 3 (range: 1-18), with 3 still continuing therapy. Best response was as follows: CR, n=8, marrow complete remission (CR), n=5; marrow CR with HI-platelets; n=3; marrow CR with HI-neutrophil, n=3; marrow CR with HI-erythroid, n=1; marrow CR with HI-platelets and neutrophils, n=1; and stable disease n=10. One patient had progressive disease (PD). Sixteen have proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplant and 3 are actively undergoing study treatment. Additional data is expected on secondary endpoints and from correlative studies.

About QINPREZO™ (vosaroxin)

QINPREZO™ (vosaroxin) is an anti-cancer quinolone derivative (AQD), a class of compounds that has not been used previously for the treatment of cancer. Preclinical data demonstrate that vosaroxin both intercalates DNA and inhibits topoisomerase II, resulting in replication-dependent, site-selective DNA damage, G2 arrest and apoptosis. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission have granted orphan drug designation to vosaroxin for the treatment of AML. Additionally, vosaroxin has been granted fast track designation by the FDA for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory AML in combination with cytarabine. Vosaroxin is an investigational drug that has not been approved for use in any jurisdiction.

The trademark name QINPREZO is conditionally accepted by the FDA and the EMA as the proprietary name for the vosaroxin drug product candidate.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Sunesis has built a highly-experienced cancer drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. Currently, the company is focused on advancing its novel kinase-inhibitor pipeline, which includes its proprietary non-covalent BTK-inhibitor, SNS-062.

