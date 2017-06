AbbVie (ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 22, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share.

The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2017.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 60 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow@abbvieon Twitter or view careers on ourFacebook orLinkedInpage.

