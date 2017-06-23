LakePharma Announces Hajime Tada As General Counsel

BELMONT, Calif., June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma, the leading biologics company specializing in antibody and protein engineering, cell line development, and protein production, announced today the appointment of Hajime Tada, J.D. to the General Counsel position.

"LakePharma is on a strong growth momentum. Our newly established Antibody Center under the leadership of Aaron Sato is a great example how we are building world-class technology and service capabilities, " said Hua Tu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO. "We are excited to have Haj join LakePharma as General Counsel. He brings over twenty years of legal experience, most recently as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Agilent Technologies, Inc. Haj is a great addition to our commercial team and we look forward to his expert insights and legal guidance."

"I am very excited to join Hua and his great team at LakePharma. I had the tremendous opportunity of supporting Agilent on its long road from HP spinoff to becoming an industry-leading life-sciences company. The same great future lies before LakePharma, but on a much quicker trajectory. I am looking forward to helping LakePharma on its exciting journey of growth and success," said Haj Tada.

Haj Tada received his JD from New York University School of Law, and BA from Yale University. Prior to LakePharma, he spent 16 years with Agilent Technologies, Inc., most recently serving as lead counsel to Agilent's Life Sciences Group. Before Agilent, he held various legal positions at the City Attorney's Office in San Francisco, and McCutchen Doyle Brown & Enersen.

About LakePharma

LakePharma is the leading biologics company specializing in antibody engineering, antibody discovery, molecular engineering, protein chemistry, bioexpression, biofunction, bioprocessing, and bioanalytics. LakePharma focuses on integrated platforms to support projects throughout the drug discovery process. LakePharma offers dedicated client services and sophisticated software to provide real-time access to project data via a secure cloud-based portal. For more information, please visit lakepharma .com .

