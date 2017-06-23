Eisai Company (ESALY.PK) And Ewopharma Announce Commercial Partnership In Central Eastern Europe For Halaven, Targretin And Zonegran

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459926/Ewopharma_Logo.jpg )



Ewopharma will commercialise Halaven® (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within the European Union (EU) (Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovenia) and in two countries outside of the EU (Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia). Ewopharma will also commercialise Targretin® (bexarotene) in Hungary and Poland as well as Zonegran® (zonisamide) in Hungary.

Ewopharma will be responsible for all aspects of pricing, reimbursement, marketing and distribution. Eisai will supply product and also provide significant product training and support across the relevant brands.

"Eisai is a R&D based pharmaceutical company with a global focus on Neurology and Oncology", said Gary Hendler, Chairman & CEO Eisai EMEA. "We are committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines for patients in therapeutic areas of high unmet medical needs and our partnership with Ewopharma will help to provide further access for patients who desperately need new treatment options."

"Eisai is a reputed established organisation with a product portfolio that matches our corporate development strategy and our intention to bring new, innovative treatments to Central Eastern Europe," adds Reto Schaberl, Head of Business Development, Ewopharma AG. "Eisai's outlook on long-term, sustainable commercial partnerships matches our own culture. We are therefore extremely pleased to be able to partner with Eisai and help expand access to Halaven, Targretin and Zonegran. We look forward to an exciting, fruitful collaboration."

This partnership is an example of Eisai's commitment to novel collaborative working practices and underscores Eisai's human health care mission, the company's commitment to innovative solutions in disease prevention, cure and care for the health and well-being of people worldwide.

Notes to Editors

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Oncology and Neurology.

As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.

For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit http://www.eisai.com.

About Ewopharma

Ewopharma AG, headquartered in Schaffhausen (Switzerland), is a pharmaceutical marketing company focused on Central Eastern Europe. With more than 50 years' presence in the region, Ewopharma has extensive knowledge of these markets and enjoys a privileged position in the area. Ewopharma collaborates with partners to introduce their products to Central Eastern Europe. The company covers all aspects of market access and commercialisation of ethical pharmaceutical and consumer health products. Further information is available at http://www.ewopharma.com .

About HALAVEN® (eribulin mesylate)

Eribulin is the first in the halichondrin class of microtubule dynamics inhibitors with a novel mechanism of action. Structurally eribulin is a simplified and synthetically produced version of halichondrin B, a natural product isolated from the marine sponge Halichondria okadai. Eribulin is believed to work by inhibiting the growth phase of microtubule dynamics which prevents cell division.

Eribulin is indicated in the European Union for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least one chemotherapeutic regimen for advanced disease in the European Union. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane in either the adjuvant or metastatic setting, unless patients were not suitable for these treatments. Eribulin is also indicated in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable liposarcoma who have received prior anthracycline containing therapy (unless unsuitable) for advanced or metastatic disease.[1]

About ZONEGRAN® (zonisamide)

Zonisamide is indicated as monotherapy in the treatment of partial seizures, with or without secondary generalisation, in adults with newly diagnosed epilepsy and as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures, with or without secondary generalisation, in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and above.[2]

About TARGRETIN® (bexarotene)

Targretin is indicated for the treatment of skin manifestations of advanced stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in adult patients refractory to at least one systemic treatment.[3]

References

