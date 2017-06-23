European Hematology Association: The More The T-Lymphocytes Differ, The More Effectively They Fight Against Leukemia

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524821/EHA_Logo.jpg )
Presenter: Dr Michaela Kotrova
Affiliation: University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
Topic: T-CELL RECEPTOR ? (TRB) REPERTOIRE CHARACTERISTICS IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY (R/R) B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (BCP-ALL) ON BLINATUMOMAB TREATMENT
Abstract S803 will be presented by Michaela Kotrova on Sunday, June 25, 08:00 - 09:15 in Room N103.
About the EHA Annual Congress
Hematology is a specialty that covers everything to do with blood: its origin in the bone marrow, diseases of blood and their treatments. The latest data on research and developments will be presented. The topics range from stem cell physiology and development, to leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma - diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells -, white blood cells- and platelet disorders; thrombosis and bleeding disorders.
SOURCE European Hematology Association