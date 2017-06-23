European Hematology Association: Shedding New Light On The Prevention Of Platelet Storage Lesion

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524821/EHA_Logo.jpg )



Presenter: Dr Shailaja Hegde

Affiliation: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center & Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Topic: REVERSIBLE PHARMACOLOGICAL TARGETING OF RHOA PREVENTS REFRIGERATED PLATELET STORAGE LESION ALLOWING NORMAL SURVIVAL AND HEMOSTATIC ACTIVITY OF PLATELETS IN VITRO AND IN VIVO, IN MICE AND IN PRIMATES

Abstract S149 will be presented by Shailaja Hegde on Friday, June 23 15:45 - 17:00 in Hall A.

About the EHA Annual Congress

Hematology is a specialty that covers everything to do with blood: its origin in the bone marrow, diseases of blood and their treatments. The latest data on research and developments will be presented. The topics range from stem cell physiology and development, to leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma - diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells -, white blood cells- and platelet disorders; thrombosis and bleeding disorders.

