Nutra Pharma Corp. (NPHC) Announcing Launch Of Luxury Feet

CORAL SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that they are expanding their product line with the introduction of Luxury Feet; an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product that is designed for women who experience pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos.

"Women who chronically wear high heels are prone to a variety of foot problems, including pain, bunions, hammer toe and Plantar fasciitis," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. "We know that women spend upwards of $600 for a pair of shoes and certainly would like to wear them without fear of pain," he continued. "Luxury Feet is a new product that can be used safely every day. We know that this product can prevent or treat the pain and inflammation caused by your favorite footwear," he concluded.

According to a survey by The American Podiatric Medical Association: 72% of women wear high-heeled shoes, 58% of women purchased new high-heeled shoes in the last year, 59% report toe pain as a result of wearing uncomfortable shoes while 54% report pain in the ball of the foot. When asked why women wear high heels: 82% "for fashion or style"; 73% "to complete my professional attire"; 54% "to look sexier and more attractive"; 48% "to enhance my legs"; and 39% "to appear taller."

"I appreciate the opportunity to introduce our newest product, Luxury Feet," commented Nina Goldstein, Marketing Manager of Nutra Pharma. "To all the ladies out there who feel the pain after a day in heels, relief is just around the corner," she continued. "We have already begun the pre-marketing process and have seen a lot of excitement in the marketplace. Luxury Feet will be available shortly for purchase on our website followed by a retail rollout later this year. Beauty no longer needs to be painful," she concluded.

Luxury Feet is an over-the-counter (OTC) homeopathic pain reliever that relies on natural cobra venom's ability to alleviate pain and inflammation. The product is designed specifically to treat foot and ankle pain in women that can be caused by wearing high heels, pumps or stiletto shoes. Luxury Feet is available as a topical roll-on gel that can be used every day for the prevention and treatment of foot and ankle pain.

