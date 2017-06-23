Vitality Biopharma Advisor To Present Pediatric IBD Case Study At ICRS2017 In Montreal

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma," "Vitality", or the "Company"), a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, announced today that Company Advisor Dr. Natasha Ryz will be presenting at an international research symposium in Montréal, Canada.

Dr. Ryz will provide a poster presentation titled "Cannabinoid Treatment Induces Remission in Drug-Resistant Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Case Report." The case report provides clinical results describing a 13-year old boy with drug-resistant Crohn's disease that achieved disease remission after cannabinoid treatment. Dr. Ryz holds a Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine from the University of British Columbia, where she was a Vanier Scholar.

The scientific meeting is the 27th Annual Symposium of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS), and will be held at Le Centre Sheraton Montréal June 23-26, 2017 (www.icrs2017.org). The ICRS is an international association of active researchers that study cannabinoids, and the research program at this year's conference includes several presentations related to gastroenterology and inflammatory bowel disease. This includes presentations by independent investigators that will describe basic research on the dynamic regulation of the endocannabinoid system in colitis, and clinical research on the effects of cannabis on drug-resistant ulcerative colitis.

