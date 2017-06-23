Rich Pharma Announces Principal Doctor For Clinical Trials

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RCHA) ("Rich" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies in oncology announced today its principal doctor, Dr. Tontanai Numbenjapon, will commence clinical trials in Phramongkutklao Hospital in Thailand.

Dr. Numbenjapon specializes in medical oncology, hematology, and stem cell transplantation. He has over 14 years of experience in Hematology and Oncology.

"We are confident that Dr. Numbenjapon is the best and most qualified physician to head our research abroad, and look forward to his guidance as we embark on the next phase of our clinical studies," said Ben Chang, CEO.

Now that Rich Pharmaceuticals has filed an IND (https://youtu.be/0CCtXc43a0I) with the FDA and received approval to start phase I/II (https://youtu.be/1WvlzbzKGqE), operations have progressed to the site level at Phramongkutklao Hospital and a full package has been submitted to the hospitals IRB (Review Board). "Rich Pharmaceuticals is pleased to have reached such a milestone and we look forward to patient enrollment at Phramongkutklao Hospital with the help of Dr. Numbenjapon," stated Mr. Chang.

About Rich Pharmaceuticals:

Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies in oncology, with initial concentration in treating Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML), Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL) and other blood related diseases. It is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of AML and HL. Rich Pharmaceuticals' goal is to extend refractory patients life expectancy and increase quality of life. Rich Pharmaceuticals' primary development stage product candidate, RP-323, is being designed to treat blood and cancer related diseases through non-evasive outpatient facilities. RP-323 is a phorbol ester, which induces differentiation and/or apoptosis in multiple cell lines and primary cells, activates protein kinase C (PKC), and modulates the activity of multiple downstream cell signaling pathways, including mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. RP-323 induces PKC to produce NF kappa, which then produces NF kappa B that has the ability to regulate cellular responses by entering into the nucleus of cells. NF kappa B binds to DNA and changes the nature of the cell and (1) induces differentiation; (2) induces proliferation; (3) cytokine induction; (4) and/or apoptosis. Find out more at www.richpharmaceuticals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans, our financial projections or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to commence clinical trials and to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.