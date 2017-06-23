Bioz Launches Partner Program For Life Science Tool Vendors

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Bioz, Inc., developers of the world's first search engine for life science experimentation, today announced the formal launch of the Bioz Partner Program. The new program, aimed towards life science product vendors, provides a comprehensive set of vendor specific features and services and ultimately elevates vendor brand presence and product prominence at a time when researchers are actively making their purchasing decisions. Over thirty life science tool vendors have already joined the Bioz partner community as paying customers, with new members joining daily.

"The Bioz Partner Program helps us get in front of researchers at a time when they are selecting which products to purchase for their experiments. The program's enhanced product pages, sponsored product listings, and high-ROI researcher sales leads, are all invaluable features, as they help us get more of our products into the hands of those researchers who are spending countless hours in the lab carrying out crucial experiments," said Asaf Shiloni, vice president of sales & business development at PeproTech.

Currently, over one million researchers from 195 countries use the free Bioz platform to inform their decisions when purchasing life science reagents, kits, assays, tools, equipment, and instruments for their experiments. The Bioz search engine presents researchers with billions of data-driven product recommendations and ratings by tapping into the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), to mine and structure hundreds of millions of pages of complex and unstructured scientific papers. By harnessing the power of AI, Bioz places an unprecedented amount of summarized scientific experimentation knowledge at researchers' fingertips, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases.

Bioz Stars, part of the Bioz platform, provides unbiased and objective algorithmic ratings that are displayed for life science products, tools, reagents, lab equipment, instruments, assays and kits. The number of Bioz Stars assigned to a product indicates how well that product is likely to perform in a researcher's experiment. The Bioz Star ratings are calculated solely from objective parameters, and serve the research community in selecting the right product for their next experiment.

Bioz Partner Program participants receive extensive benefits, including:

Qualified Researcher Sales Leads . In addition to displaying ratings for vendor products, accessible to all researchers on the Bioz platform, partner's benefit from activation of their lead-generating vendor buttons. Button activation initiates the flow of high-ROI qualified sales leads.





. In addition to displaying ratings for vendor products, accessible to all researchers on the Bioz platform, partner's benefit from activation of their lead-generating vendor buttons. Button activation initiates the flow of high-ROI qualified sales leads. Enhanced Product Pages . Bioz vendor partners can make their product pages stand out from the crowd by utilizing a set of exclusive features, including the coveted Verified Vendor status indicator, vendor-provided product details, company logo, ad banner, homepage and promotions page links, catalog matching, and related product recommendations.





. Bioz vendor partners can make their product pages stand out from the crowd by utilizing a set of exclusive features, including the coveted Verified Vendor status indicator, vendor-provided product details, company logo, ad banner, homepage and promotions page links, catalog matching, and related product recommendations. Sponsored Product Positioning. Partners also benefit from their products receiving top positioning within Bioz search results, without altering any product's Bioz Star rating. This new feature is made possible via a unique Bioz algorithm that automatically determines partner product relevance, and then allocates a top position, while adding a "sponsored" notation. Bioz is steadfast in assuring the objectivity of its platform, and will always provide researchers with full transparency and zero bias.

The Bioz Partner Program is led by Karin Zimerman, newly appointed director of sales for Bioz. She will continue pushing the company's momentum forward in reaching life science tool vendors across the globe. Most recently, Zimerman worked in sales for Google's Cloud Platform with a focus on healthcare and life science. Prior to that, she spent almost a decade with Pfizer, a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company.

"I am thrilled to join Bioz during a time of such tremendous growth," says Zimerman. "I look forward to working with this top-notch team to further build out the Bioz Partner Program, and towards providing vendors with unparalleled access to researchers at a time when those researchers are deciding which products to purchase for their experiments."

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program and to join, go to: https://www.bioz.com/partners/join.

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: New @BiozPage Partner Program provides #lifescience vendors unparalleled access to researchers planning experiments http://bit.ly/2sjIDhu

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz, Inc. offers the world's first search engine for life science experimentation. The patent-pending software platform combines the work of scientists with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) to help life scientists in academia and biopharma make faster and smarter experimentation decisions, ultimately speeding up drug discovery and increasing the rate of success in finding cures for diseases. Founded in 2013 by Stanford research scientist, Karin Lachmi, Ph.D., and CEO Daniel Levitt, Bioz is a Stanford-StartX accelerator company. Bioz is used by over 1 million researchers from over 10,000 different universities and companies in 195 countries. Try Bioz at www.bioz.com.