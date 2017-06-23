Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Acquires A Brainsway (BRSYF.PK) Deep TMS System To Enhance Its Treatment Of Depression

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainsway® USA Inc., a subsidiary of Brainsway Ltd. (TASE:BRIN), a leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland acquired a Brainsway Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) system. Walter Reed is a world-renown military medical center with a reputation of providing the very highest standards of care to the men, women and families of the U.S. armed forces.



As the flagship center of the U.S. military’s health system, Walter Reed’s mission is to provide innovative, patient-centered healthcare. Walter Reed continues to demonstrate the importance of utilizing cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes and continues its commitment to advancing mental health treatment within the military community. Deep TMS will be able to support Walter Reed’s mission by providing advanced care to patients suffering from depression.

“Brainsway is honored that Deep TMS was selected by Walter Reed to expand its mental health treatment program and looks forward to positively impacting the lives of the courageous men and women who have served their country with distinction,” said Aron Tendler M.D., chief medical officer of Brainsway.

"Brainsway's partnership with Walter Reed will expand access to Deep TMS for patients who are seeking a non-invasive and non-drug treatment option for depression," said Yaacov Michlin, CEO of Brainsway. “Brainsway fully intends to develop this site as a center of excellence among its growing list of treatment centers across the United States."

About Brainsway

Brainsway is a leader in noninvasive treatments for brain disorders utilizing Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS). Its unique, patented technology was developed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked to treat patients with depression who are not currently responding to medication. The treatment has been enthusiastically supported by many academic communities and is widely covered by most insurance payers. For more information, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Brainsway Deep TMS is indicated by the FDA for the treatment of depressive episodes in adults suffering from major depressive disorder, who failed to achieve satisfactory improvements from previous anti-depressant medication treatment in the current episode. FDA 510(k) No. K122288

