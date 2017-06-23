WONTECH's Picosecond Laser PICOCARE Granted 1} 510(k) Clearance for Tattoo Removal

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- WONTECH, a leading Korean laser and energy-based aesthetic device company, announced that its picosecond laser device, PICOCARE, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for tattoo removal.

PICOCARE, licensed by the FDA, is a Picosecond Nd:YAGbased laser, and is able to remove tattoos in various colors with fewer times with 1064nm, 532nm, 595nm, and 660nm multi-wavelength and selectively removes pigment particles to minimize damage to skin tissue. Picosecond laser is a picosecond-level laser whose pulse duration is shorter than 1 nanosecond. It is more effective for treating pigmented lesions such as tattoos than nanosecond lasers.

With PICOCARE, WONTECH has been able to receive CE MDD of Europe and KFDA of Korea MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety), and now, it has received FDA clearance, stimulating the necessary momentum to expand the market worldwide.

Reno Kim, CEO of WONTECH said, "PICOCARE has received a lot of praise for successfully competing with the products of dominant global brands in the Korean market, which possesses strong interest and demand for lasers. Currently, it has emerged as one of the most popular kinds of picosecond laser equipment in Korea. As the performance and stability have already been verified through many procedures since its launch in Korea, we are looking forward to seeing rapid market penetration in the U.S. market as well."

In addition, WONTECH, which has attained numerous licenses and has increased its market share outside the U.S., has recently been conducting the FDA clearance with many products. As a result, WONTECH is well-positioned to emerge as a dark horse in the U.S. market. In addition to PICOCARE, other products with FDA clearance include Pastelle, which is a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser, and Cosjet SR, which is a long pulsed Nd:YAG laser.

About WONTECH Co., Ltd.

WONTECH is a rapidly growing company in the world of laser and light-based aesthetic devices. Established in 1999 as WONTECH Co., Ltd., the company has a diverse product lineup of 50 kinds of lasers, ultrasound, and radio frequency products based on laser medical device technology. In recent years, WONTECH has been broadening its focus to B2C businesses and surgical fields through devices such as HairBoom for personal hair loss treatment and Hifie for personal skin care.WONTECH is a company specialized in medical equipment that is exporting products to as many as 60 countries around the world, with accumulated technology associated with 180s intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.wtlaser.com.

