Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Names Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)-Novartis AG (NVS) Vet as New CEO

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that in line with Ocular’s strategic plan and growth objectives, Antony Mattessich will succeed Dr. Amar Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer, on or before September 30, 2017. Until that time, Dr. Sawhney will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and will then transition to an Executive Chairman role. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Sawhney will continue to devote substantial business time to Ocular Therapeutix. Mr. Mattessich has also been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“ I am tremendously excited to have Antony Mattessich join the Ocular Therapeutix team. Antony’s strong track record of commercial, operational and business development experience will build upon the research and development foundation established through the efforts of Ocular Therapeutix's founding team,” said Amar Sawhney, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “ Antony has over 25 years of experience building, managing and growing global pharmaceutical organizations to large, successful companies and brands. We are fortunate to be able to attract someone of his caliber to lead Ocular. In my capacity as Executive Chairman of the Board, I will continue to provide Ocular Therapeutix with my input and expertise to facilitate continuity and a smooth transition as we head to this exciting new phase for the Company,” continued Dr. Sawhney.

Mr. Mattessich brings a wealth of experience to Ocular Therapeutix, having held leadership roles for a number of global pharmaceutical companies across the US, Europe and Asia, including Novartis, Bristol Meyers Squibb and Merck & Co. Over the course of his career, Mr. Mattessich has developed expertise across multiple disciplines, including general management, global marketing, new product planning, R&D and business development. Most recently, Mr. Mattessich was the Managing Director of one of the world’s largest privately-owned pharmaceutical companies, Mundipharma. Antony holds a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Berkeley.

“ It is an exciting time to join Ocular Therapeutix,” stated Mr. Mattessich. “ I believe the Company has tremendous potential and I look forward to applying my expertise to advancing Ocular’s robust pipeline of product candidates that the team has built under Amar’s guidance.”

To facilitate Mr. Mattessich’s election to the Board of Directors, James Garvey has resigned from the Board. Dr. Sawhney added, “ As one of the earliest venture investors, we thank Jim for his many years of invaluable service on the Board of Directors.”

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. The FDA has accepted the Company’s NDA resubmission for DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery and has established a PDUFA target action date of July 19, 2017. If approved, the Company intends to submit a supplement to its NDA for ocular inflammation. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is also evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Forward Looking Statements

