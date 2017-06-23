Catabasis (CATB) To Present Results From The Movedmd Trial Of Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) At The 2017 PPMD Annual Connect Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present data from Part A and Part B of the MoveDMD trial of edasalonexent (CAT-1004) in an oral presentation at the upcoming 2017 Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Connect Conference to be held June 29 – July 2, 2017, in Chicago, IL, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.

Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis, will deliver a presentation titled “ MoveDMD: Phase 2 Trial of Edasalonexent, an NF-kB Inhibitor, in 4 to 7-Year Old Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy” on Friday, June 30, 2017, from 4:30pm – 4:45pm CT.

About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is an investigational oral small molecule that is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, a protein that is activated in DMD and drives inflammation and fibrosis, muscle degeneration and suppresses muscle regeneration. We are currently conducting the MoveDMD trial, a three-part clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of edasalonexent in boys ages 4 – 7 affected with DMD (any confirmed mutation). The third part of the trial, an open-label extension with edasalonexent, is ongoing. The FDA has granted orphan drug, fast track and rare pediatric disease designations and the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. For a summary of clinical results reported to-date, please visit www.catabasis.com.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted) linker drug discovery platform enables us to engineer molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a disease. We are applying our SMART linker platform to build an internal pipeline of product candidates for rare diseases and plan to pursue partnerships to develop additional product candidates. For more information on the Company's drug discovery platform and pipeline of drug candidates, please visit www.catabasis.com.