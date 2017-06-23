Syros Pharma Presents Data At EHA Supporting Potential Of SY-1425, Its First-In-Class Selective Rara Agonist, In Genomically Defined AML And MDS Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company
pioneering the discovery and development of medicines to control the
expression of disease-driving genes, today announced preclinical data on
SY-1425, its first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha
(RARa) agonist currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in genomically
defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and
myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), were presented at the European
Hematology Association (EHA) 22nd Congress in Madrid.
“The data presented at EHA support our belief that SY-1425 may provide a
meaningful clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and a combination
therapy for defined subsets of AML and MDS patients and serve as the
foundation for our rational combination strategy for SY-1425,” said
Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “We are
committed to broadly exploring the potential of SY-1425 through our
Phase 2 clinical trial, which explores the safety and efficacy of
SY-1425 as a single agent and in combination with a standard-of-care
therapy, as well as through future clinical investigation of SY-1425 in
combination with other targeted agents, including anti-CD38 therapies.
We look forward to sharing initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase
2 trial this fall.”
SY-1425 in Combination with Hypomethylating AML and MDS Therapies
Syros
presented data showing that hypomethylating agents (HMAs) increase the
activity of SY-1425 in in vitro and in vivo models of AML
with high levels of RARA expression. HMAs including azacitidine,
a therapy used as a standard-of-care in AML and MDS, prime the DNA for
gene activation, thus enhancing SY-1425’s gene activation and
differentiation properties. In patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of
AML with high RARA expression, SY-1425 in combination with
azacitidine shows:
-
Greater clearance of tumor cells in bone marrow and other tissues,
compared to either azacitidine or SY-1425 alone.
-
Greater duration of response, compared to either azacitidine or
SY-1425 alone.
Based on these data, Syros expanded its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial
to include an arm assessing the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in
combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients 60 years or
older who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy and who
are positive for the Company’s biomarkers of high expression of the
RARA-pathway associated genes RARA and IRF8. The treatment
regimen for patients in the combination arm uses full doses of both
agents and is consistent with the one identified in preclinical studies
to maximize tumor suppression and tolerability.
SY-1425 Sensitizes RARA-High AML Cells to Anti-CD38
Therapeutic Antibody
Syros presented data demonstrating that
SY-1425 induces the cell surface protein CD38 in AML cells from patient
samples with high levels of RARA expression. By inducing CD38,
SY-1425 sensitizes the cells to daratumumab, an anti-CD38 monoclonal
antibody that targets CD38-positive tumor cells for immune cell-mediated
killing. Daratumumab is approved to treat various multiple myeloma (MM)
populations. The preclinical studies show SY-1425:
-
Induces levels of CD38 expression in RARA-high AML cells
comparable to those in MM cells that are known to be responsive to
daratumumab; notably, AML cells do not normally express high levels of
CD38.
-
Triggers robust activation of natural killer cells when combined with
daratumumab in RARA-high AML cells.
-
Leads to robust immune cell-mediated tumor cell death in RARA-high
AML cells when combined with daratumumab.
-
Induces higher levels of CD38 expression in vivo than ATRA, a
non-selective agonist of the retinoic acid receptor family.
Based on these data, Syros believes SY-1425 in combination with an
anti-CD38 antibody represents a potentially promising immunotherapy
approach for defined subsets of AML patients and plans to pursue
clinical development of the combination in these patients.
Mechanism of Action of SY-1425
Syros presented data showing
that SY-1425 regulates genes known to be associated with the
proliferation of AML cells and normal myeloid differentiation. Using its
proprietary gene control platform to analyze regulatory regions of the
genome, Syros scientists identified changes in enhancer landscapes, gene
expression and transcription factor distribution in AML cells treated
with SY-1425. These changes show that SY-1425 pushes AML cells with high
expression of the RARA and IRF8 genes into a more
differentiated state. RARA and IRF8 code for transcription
factors that work together to induce differentiation of blood and bone
marrow cells and reduce proliferation of blast cells. The data show that:
-
In AML cells with high RARA and IRF8 expression,
treatment with SY-1425 triggers a differentiation program in which a
critical set of transcription factors bind to various sites on the
genome to either activate or inactivate enhancers. In doing so, these
transcription factors create an enhancer profile in RARA-high
and IRF8-high AML cells that is similar to the enhancer
profiles of normal differentiated cell types.
-
In RARA-high and IRF8-high AML cells treated with
SY-1425, enhancers that were downregulated are enriched for binding
sites for JUN and FOS, which are transcription factors known to drive
proliferation, and enhancers that were upregulated are enriched for
binding sites for RARa and IRF8, which are transcription factors known
to be critical for differentiation.
The ongoing Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 is assessing the safety and
efficacy of SY-1425 as both a monotherapy and in combination with
azacitidine in subsets of AML and MDS patients who are positive for the
Company’s RARA and IRF8 biomarkers. Additional details
about the trial can be found using the identifier NCT02807558 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals is
pioneering the understanding of the non-coding region of the genome to
advance a new wave of medicines that control expression of
disease-driving genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is
designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited
region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets
linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene
expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros’ gene
control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve
profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is
currently focused on cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is
advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’ lead drug
candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical
trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid
leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7
inhibitor in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid
tumors, including transcriptionally dependent cancers such as triple
negative breast, small cell lung and ovarian cancers. Led by a team with
deep experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization,
Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.
