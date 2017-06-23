Employer:
Royal Philips Electronics N.V.
(
PHG
) Pays $37 Million for
Electrical Geodesics
6/23/2017
Dutch health technology company Koninklijke Philips N.V. said Thursday it has agreed to buy Electrical Geodesics Inc. in a deal that values the Oregon, U.S.-based medical device company at 29 million pounds ($36.7 million).
Philips, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, has offered 105.4 pence in cash for each Electrical Geodesics share held, a 36% premium to its closing share price of 77.5 pence in London on Wednesday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, has the support of Electrical Geodesics' board.
