 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (PHG) Pays $37 Million for Electrical Geodesics



6/23/2017 7:00:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Dutch health technology company Koninklijke Philips N.V. said Thursday it has agreed to buy Electrical Geodesics Inc. in a deal that values the Oregon, U.S.-based medical device company at 29 million pounds ($36.7 million).

Philips, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, has offered 105.4 pence in cash for each Electrical Geodesics share held, a 36% premium to its closing share price of 77.5 pence in London on Wednesday.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, has the support of Electrical Geodesics' board.

Read at Fox News
Read at MassDevice
Read at Reuters
Read at Portland Business Journal
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 