Takeda (TKPYY) Presents Data From Phase I/II Studies For NINLARO (Ixazomib) In Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients And In The Maintenance Setting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:
4502) today announced that data from two Phase 1/2 clinical trials
evaluating NINLARO™ (ixazomib) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple
myeloma will be presented during oral sessions at the 2017 European
Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting on Saturday, June 24, 11:45
a.m. – 12 p.m. CEST and Sunday, June 25, 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. CEST.
Both studies evaluated NINLARO plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone in
newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who did not undergo stem
cell transplant (SCT), followed by maintenance with single-agent
ixazomib. NINLARO is currently not approved for the treatment of newly
diagnosed multiple myeloma or in the maintenance setting.
“Despite recent progress, multiple myeloma remains a rare, devastating
and incurable hematologic cancer. Data being presented at EHA
demonstrate Takeda’s ongoing commitment to exploring new ways to provide
effective and sustainable treatment for patients with multiple myeloma,
both at the time of diagnosis and for long-term use,” said Jesus Gomez
Navarro, M.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Clinical Research and
Development, Takeda. “These Phase 1/2 data demonstrate the potential use
of ixazomib in combination with lenalidomide-dexamethasone in newly
diagnosed multiple myeloma and as a single-agent maintenance therapy,
which resulted in patients achieving deepening responses with continual
use of the treatment. Ixazomib’s efficacy and safety profile – coupled
with its administration as a completely oral regimen – potentially can
reduce some logistical burdens, and help patients be able to sustain a
multiple myeloma therapy.”
Deep and Durable Responses with Weekly Ixazomib, Lenalidomide and
Dexamethasone in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma:
Long-Term Follow-up of Patients who did not Undergo SCT (Abstract S408,
oral presentation at 11:45 a.m. CEST on June 24, 2017 at IFEMA Madrid,
Hall A)
In this Phase 1/2 study, patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
received weekly oral ixazomib (1.68 - 3.95 mg/m2 in Phase 1
and 4.0 mg in Phase 2) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone for up to
twelve, 28-day induction cycles. Of the 65 enrolled patients, 42
continued on study treatment without withdrawing early for SCT. After
initial therapy, 25 patients went on to receive weekly, single-agent
ixazomib at the last tolerated dose given during induction until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity.
Key findings, which will be presented by Dr. Shaji Kumar of the Mayo
Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, include:
-
Patients who did not undergo SCT and were treated with ixazomib plus
lenalidomide and dexamethasone at induction achieved high response
rates, demonstrate the activity of this regimen
-
At a median follow-up of 55.2 months, the confirmed overall
response rate (ORR) was 80%, complete plus very good partial
response (CR+VGPR) rate was 63% and CR rate was 32%
-
Of the patients who achieved sCR/CR and were evaluated for minimal
residual disease (MRD), 6 of 7 (86%) were MRD-negative.
-
Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 29.4 months
-
Median overall survival (OS) was not reached at a median follow-up
of 55.2 months; four-year landmark OS estimate was 82%
-
A total of 86% of patients had grade = 3 adverse events (AEs) and
52% of patients had serious AEs. The most common grade = 3 AEs
were neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, diarrhea, back pain, vomiting,
rashes, eruptions and exanthems, peripheral neuropathy and nausea.
Of the two patients who died on study, one was considered to be
treatment-related and was due to respiratory syncytial viral
pneumonia
-
After completing 12 cycles of induction therapy with lenalidomide and
dexamethasone, 25 patients went on to receive maintenance single-agent
ixazomib
-
Increased depth of response occurred in a number of patients who
received maintenance therapy with single-agent ixazomib; 32% of
patients improved their response during maintenance
-
The occurrence of the most common grade = 3 AEs and adverse drug
reactions (ADRs), which included neutropenia, thrombocytopenia,
back pain and rashes, eruptions and exanthems, was confined almost
exclusively to the induction period
-
Less toxicity was reported during the maintenance versus
induction periods
“Based on an increasing body of evidence that long-term therapy may
improve clinical outcomes, this Phase 1/2 trial focused on continuous
treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma,”
said lead investigator Shaji Kumar, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
“The trial evaluated patients who received weekly ixazomib plus
lenalidomide and dexamethasone as an induction regimen followed by
maintenance with single-agent ixazomib. Data showed that patients had
deep responses on single-agent therapy and median progression-free
survival of more than two years. We remain committed to gathering
additional data of ixazomib in this investigational, maintenance
setting.”
Twice Weekly Ixazomib Plus Lenalidomide-Dexamethasone in Patients
with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Long-Term Follow-up Data for
Patients who did not Undergo Stem Cell Transplant (SCT) (Abstract S780,
oral presentation at 8:15 a.m. CEST on June 25, 2017 at IFEMA Madrid,
Hall D)
This Phase 1/2 study evaluated twice-weekly oral ixazomib (3.0 or 3.7
mg) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone for up to sixteen, 21-day cycles
followed by maintenance therapy with single-agent twice weekly ixazomib
(at last tolerated dose). Of the 64 patients enrolled, 41 continued on
study treatment without early withdrawal for SCT.
Key findings, which will be presented by Deborah Berg, Senior Scientific
Director, Oncology Clinical Research, Takeda, on behalf of Dr. Paul
Richardson, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass., include:
-
In patients who did not undergo SCT, initial treatment with
twice-weekly ixazomib plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone was
associated with deep responses
-
At median follow-up of 47 months, the ORR was 92%, the CR + VGPR
rate was 69% and the CR rate was 31%
-
Of the patients who achieved sCR/CR and were evaluated for minimal
residual disease (MRD), 8 of 9 (89%) were MRD-negative
-
Median PFS for patients was 24.9 months and median OS was not
estimable; three-year landmark OS estimate was 86%
-
A total of 85% of patients had grade = 3 AEs and 54% of patients
had serious AEs. The most common grade =3 AEs included rash,
eruptions and exanthems, hyperglycemia, peripheral neuropathy,
peripheral edema, thrombocytopenia and neutropenia. There was one
on-study treatment-related death due to cardio respiratory arrest.
-
After completing induction therapy, 18 patients went on to receive
maintenance with twice-weekly single-agent ixazomib
-
Patients on maintenance therapy received a median of 31.5
treatment cycles
-
22% patients improved their responses during maintenance
-
44% of patients who received maintenance therapy had an onset of a
grade = 3 AE and ADRs in cycle 17 or beyond. The most common grade
= 3 AEs and ADRs were hyperglycemia, rashes, eruptions and
exanthems, diarrhea, vomiting, peripheral neuropathy, nausea and
neutropenia.
“The addition of ixazomib – a first in class oral proteasome inhibitor –
to doublet therapy has been shown to substantially improve efficacy in
newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients,” said lead investigator Paul
Richardson, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “In this Phase 1/2 trial
in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, ixazomib plus lenalidomide and
dexamethasone resulted not only in high quality of responses using a
twice a week schedule but also in an encouraging deepening of responses
over time in patients who did not receive a stem cell transplant. In
addition, impressive durable clinical benefit was seen as patients went
on to receive maintenance therapy with single-agent ixazomib after
successful induction/remission therapy using this all oral approach.”
About Multiple Myeloma
Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, which are found in the
bone marrow. In multiple myeloma, a group of monoclonal plasma cells, or
myeloma cells, becomes cancerous and multiplies. These malignant plasma
cells have the potential to affect many bones in the body, possibly
resulting in compression fractures, lytic bone lesions and related pain.
Multiple myeloma can cause a number of serious health problems affecting
the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count, with some of
the more common symptoms including bone pain and fatigue, a symptom of
anemia. Multiple myeloma is a rare form of cancer, with approximately
114,000 new cases globally per year.
About NINLAROTM (ixazomib) capsules
NINLAROTM (ixazomib) is an oral proteasome inhibitor which is
also being studied across the continuum of multiple myeloma treatment
settings as well as systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. It was the
first oral proteasome inhibitor to enter Phase 3 clinical trials and to
receive approval. NINLARO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in November 2015 following a priority review and by
the European Commission in November 2016. In the U.S. and Europe,
NINLARO is indicated in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone
for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at
least one prior therapy.
Ixazomib was granted orphan drug designation in multiple myeloma in both
the U.S. and Europe in 2011 and for AL amyloidosis in both the U.S. and
Europe in 2012. Ixazomib received Breakthrough Therapy status by the
U.S. FDA for relapsed or refractory systemic light-chain (AL)
amyloidosis in 2014.
The comprehensive ixazomib clinical development program, TOURMALINE,
further reinforces Takeda's ongoing commitment to developing innovative
therapies for people living with multiple myeloma worldwide and the
healthcare professionals who treat them. TOURMALINE includes a total of
five ongoing pivotal trials – four, which together are investigating
every major multiple myeloma patient population, and one in light-chain
amyloidosis:
-
TOURMALINE-MM1, investigating ixazomib vs. placebo, in combination
with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed and/or refractory
multiple myeloma
-
TOURMALINE-MM2, investigating ixazomib vs. placebo, in combination
with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with newly diagnosed
multiple myeloma
-
TOURMALINE-MM3, investigating ixazomib vs. placebo as maintenance
therapy in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma following
induction therapy and autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)
-
TOURMALINE-MM4, investigating ixazomib vs. placebo as maintenance
therapy in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who have not
undergone ASCT; this study is currently enrolling
-
TOURMALINE-AL1, investigating ixazomib plus dexamethasone vs.
physician choice of selected regimens in patients with relapsed or
refractory AL amyloidosis; this study is currently enrolling
-
TOURMALINE-MM5, investigating ixazomib plus dexamethasone vs.
pomalidomide plus dexamethasone in patients with relapsed and/or
refractory multiple myeloma who have become resistant to lenalidomide
-
TOURMALINE-MM6, investigating ixazomib vs. placebo, in combination
with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with multiple myeloma
transitioning from a bortezomib-based triplet induction regimen
In addition to the TOURMALINE program, ixazomib is being evaluated in
multiple therapeutic combinations for various patient populations in
investigator initiated studies globally.
NINLAROTM (ixazomib): Global Important Safety
Information
SPECIAL WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Thrombocytopenia has been reported with NINLARO (28% vs. 14% in
the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively) with platelet nadirs
typically occurring between Days 14-21 of each 28-day cycle and recovery
to baseline by the start of the next cycle. It did not result in an
increase in hemorrhagic events or platelet transfusions. Monitor
platelet counts at least monthly during treatment with NINLARO and
consider more frequent monitoring during the first three cycles. Manage
with dose modifications and platelet transfusions as per standard
medical guidelines.
Gastrointestinal toxicities have been reported in the NINLARO and
placebo regimens respectively, such as diarrhea (42% vs. 36%),
constipation (34% vs. 25%), nausea (26% vs. 21%), and vomiting (22% vs.
11%), occasionally requiring use of antiemetic and anti-diarrheal
medications, and supportive care.
Peripheral neuropathy was reported with NINLARO (28% vs. 21%
in the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). The most commonly
reported reaction was peripheral sensory neuropathy (19% and 14% in the
NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). Peripheral motor neuropathy
was not commonly reported in either regimen (< 1%). Monitor patients for
symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and adjust dosing as needed.
Peripheral edema was reported with NINLARO (25% vs. 18% in
the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). Evaluate patients for
underlying causes and provide supportive care, as necessary. Adjust the
dose of dexamethasone per its prescribing information or the dose of
NINLARO for severe symptoms.
Cutaneous reactions occurred in 19% of patients in the NINLARO
regimen compared to 11% of patients in the placebo regimen. The most
common type of rash reported in both regimens was maculo-papular and
macular rash. Manage rash with supportive care, dose modification or
discontinuation.
Hepatotoxicity drug-induced liver injury, hepatocellular
injury, hepatic steatosis, and hepatitis cholestatic have been
uncommonly reported with NINLARO. Monitor hepatic enzymes regularly and
adjust dose for Grade 3 or 4 symptoms.
Pregnancy NINLARO can cause fetal harm. Advise male and females
patients of reproductive potential to use contraceptive measures during
treatment and for an additional 90 days after the final dose of NINLARO.
Women of childbearing potential should avoid becoming pregnant while
taking NINLARO due to potential hazard to the fetus. Women using
hormonal contraceptives should use an additional barrier method of
contraception.
Lactation It is not known whether NINLARO or its metabolites are
excreted in human milk. There could be potential adverse events in
nursing infants and therefore breastfeeding should be discontinued.
SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS
Hepatic Impairment: Reduce the NINLARO starting dose to 3 mg in
patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.
Renal Impairment: Reduce the NINLARO starting dose to 3 mg in
patients with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease (ESRD)
requiring dialysis. NINLARO is not dialyzable and, therefore, can be
administered without regard to the timing of dialysis.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Co-administration of strong CYP3A inducers with NINLARO is not
recommended.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most frequently reported adverse reactions (= 20%) in the NINLARO
regimen, and greater than in the placebo regimen, were diarrhea (42% vs.
36%), constipation (34% vs. 25%), thrombocytopenia (28% vs. 14%),
peripheral neuropathy (28% vs. 21%), nausea (26% vs. 21%), peripheral
edema (25% vs. 18%), vomiting (22% vs. 11%), and back pain (21% vs.
16%). Serious adverse reactions reported in = 2% of patients included
thrombocytopenia (2%) and diarrhea (2%). For each adverse reaction, one
or more of the three drugs was discontinued in = 1% of patients in the
NINLARO regimen.
For European Union Summary of Product Characteristics: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/003844/WC500217620.pdf
For
US Prescribing Information: https://www.ninlarohcp.com/pdf/prescribing-information.pdf
For
Canada Product Monograph: http://www.takedacanada.com/ninlaropm
About Takeda
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging
Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees
are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with
our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more
information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
Additional information about Takeda is available through its corporate
website, www.takeda.com,
and additional information about Takeda Oncology, the brand for the
global oncology business unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,
is available through its website, www.takedaoncology.com.