Employees' Top 4 Most-Liked Biotech CEOs



6/23/2017 6:51:23 AM

Boston Scientific‘s Mike Mahoney has taken 3rd in a Glassdoor employee’s choice list of highest rated CEOs, falling just behind the Clorox Company’s Benno Dorer and World Wide Tech’s Jim Kavanaugh.

While no other medtech execs made top spots, Mahoney was joined by SpaceX and Tesla head Elon Musk at 8 and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at 10.

The next medtech exec on the list is Johnson & Johnson‘s Alex Gorsky at number 30, according to the report.

Read at MassDevice
Read at News Release


