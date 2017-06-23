bluebird bio (BLUE) Presents New Data From HGB-205 Study Of LentiGlobin Drug Product In Patients With Transfusion-Dependent ?-Thalassemia (TDT) And Severe Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) At European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:
BLUE), a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially
transformative gene therapies for serious genetic diseases and T
cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced new data from the
ongoing HGB-205 clinical study evaluating its LentiGlobin gene therapy
product candidate in patients with transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia
(TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD).
These data will be presented by Elisa Magrin, Ph.D., Necker Children’s
Hospital, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France in a
poster session on Saturday, June 24 at the European Hematology
Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain. Marina Cavazzana,
M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Paris Descartes University and
Research Director at the Centre for Clinical Research in Biotherapy,
Necker Hospital, and at the Institute of Genetic Diseases, Imagine,
Paris, France, is the primary investigator of the HGB-205 study.
“HGB-205 was designed as a proof-of-concept study to initially assess
the feasibility of treatment with LentiGlobin gene therapy in patients
with TDT and severe SCD. Results from this study to date demonstrate the
potential for durable treatment effect of LentiGlobin, with stable HbAT87Q
production through 3.5 years of follow-up and sustained clinical
benefit,” said David Davidson, M.D., chief medical officer, bluebird
bio. “The two most recently treated patients with SCD, both of whom show
rising HbAT87Q production, illustrate the potential benefit
of some of the protocol modifications that we have made in our separate
HGB-206 study in SCD. As with Patient 1204, the first patient with SCD
treated in HGB-205, these two patients received a more stringent
busulfan conditioning regimen and regular blood transfusions prior to
stem cell harvest. Longer follow-up will be required to determine their
eventual HbAT87Q production and clinical outcome, but it is
encouraging that their in vivo VCN shows evidence of early
stabilization at a higher level compared to the initial cohort of
patients in HGB-206. It is also important to note that in our HGB-206
study, these modifications are further supplemented with manufacturing
process improvements and evaluation of plerixafor for stem cell
mobilization, which we believe may further optimize patient outcomes.”
“We are beginning to see evidence of the long-term durability of benefit
from treatment with LentiGlobin, with some TDT patients even
transitioning off of chelation therapy,” said Prof. Cavazzana. “It is
exciting to see the outcome in the patient with TDT with the longest
follow-up in HGB-205, who has gone from years of regular transfusions to
3.5 years without a single blood transfusion after a one-time treatment
with LentiGlobin gene therapy.”
Update on the First Patients with Severe Hemoglobinopathies Treated
with LentiGlobin Gene Therapy (HGB-205) (Abstract P631)
Presenter: Elisa Magrin, Ph.D., Necker Children’s Hospital,
Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France
Poster
Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 24, 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. CEST
Location:
Poster area (Hall 7)
HGB-205 is an ongoing, open-label, single-center Phase 1/2 study
designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LentiGlobin drug product
in the treatment of patients with TDT and severe SCD. Four patients with
TDT and three patients with severe SCD have undergone infusion with
LentiGlobin drug product in this study as of June 2, 2017.
TDT:
-
All patients with TDT have remained free of transfusions since shortly
after receiving LentiGlobin treatment. At last study visit:
-
Patient 1201 (ß0/ßE genotype) has been free
of transfusions for 41.9 months with total hemoglobin of 11.3
g/dL, of which 8.2 g/dL was HbAT87Q
-
Patient 1202 (ß0/ßE genotype) has been free
of transfusions for 38.7 months with total hemoglobin of 12.9
g/dL, of which 10.0 g/dL was HbAT87Q
-
Patient 1206 (ß0/ßE genotype) has been free
of transfusions for 20.3 months with total hemoglobin of 11.4
g/dL, of which 8.4 g/dL was HbAT87Q
-
Patient 1203, who is homozygous for the severe ß+ mutation
IVS1-110, has been free of transfusions for 20.4 months with total
hemoglobin of 8.3 g/dL, of which 6.6 g/dL was HbAT87Q
-
All three patients with TDT and ß0/ßE genotype
have discontinued iron chelation and transitioned to therapeutic
phlebotomy.
-
The safety profile continues to be consistent with autologous
transplantation. No drug-product related adverse events (AEs) have
been observed, and there is no evidence of clonal dominance.
SCD:
-
Patient 1204 was 13 years old at enrollment. At last follow-up (31.7
months), this patient was producing 50% HbAT87Q – well
above the approximately 30% anti-sickling hemoglobin level predicted
to have potential clinical impact on the disease.
-
Approximately 30 months post-treatment, Patient 1204 suffered an
episode of acute gastroenteritis with vomiting and 2 days of fever
up to 40°C (104°F), which was followed by a vaso-occlusive crisis
(VOC) and subsequent hospitalization. His HbAT87Q and
peripheral blood VCN levels have remained stable (HbAT87Q:
6.1 g/dL, VCN: 2.3 copies/diploid genome at 30 months), suggesting
continued durability of the gene therapy.
-
Patient 1207 was 16 years old at enrollment. At last follow-up (6.1
months), this patient was producing 20% HbAT87Q. This
patient had a pre-treatment history of frequent episodes of VOC and
acute chest syndrome (ACS) despite hydroxyurea prior to beginning
regular transfusions and had one episode of ACS and a hospitalization
at 6 months post-treatment.
-
Patient 1208 was 21 years old at enrollment. At last follow-up (3.4
months), this patient was producing 15% HbAT87Q.
-
The safety profile continues to be consistent with autologous
transplantation. No gene therapy related AEs have been observed, and
there is no evidence of clonal dominance.
About TDT
Transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia (TDT), also
called ß-thalassemia major or Cooley’s anemia, is an inherited blood
disease that can be fatal within the first few years of life if not
treated.
Despite advances in the supportive conventional management of the
disease, which consists of frequent and lifelong blood transfusions and
iron chelation therapy, there is still a significant unmet medical need,
including the risk for significant morbidity and early mortality.
Currently, the only advanced treatment option for TDT is allogeneic
hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Complications of allogeneic
HSCT include a significant risk of treatment-related mortality, graft
failure, graft vs. host disease and opportunistic infections,
particularly in patients who undergo non-sibling-matched allogeneic HSCT.
About SCD
Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited disease
caused by a mutation in the beta-globin gene that results in
sickle-shaped red blood cells. Common complications include anemia,
vaso-occlusive crisis, infections, stroke, overall poor quality of life
and sometimes, early death.
Where adequate medical care is available, common treatments for patients
with SCD largely revolve around prevention of infection and management
and prevention of acute sickling episodes. Chronic management may
include hydroxyurea and, in certain cases, chronic transfusions. Given
the limitations of these treatments, there is no effective long-term
treatment. The only advanced treatment for SCD is allogeneic HSCT.
Complications of allogeneic HSCT include a significant risk of
treatment-related mortality, graft failure, GvHD and opportunistic
infections, particularly in patients who undergo non-sibling-matched
allogeneic HSCT.
About the HGB-205 Study
HGB-205 is an ongoing, open-label
Phase 1/2 study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of
LentiGlobin drug product in the treatment of subjects with TDT and SCD.
The study enrolled seven subjects who will be followed to evaluate
safety and transfusion requirements post-transplant. Among patients with
sickle cell disease only, efficacy will also be measured based on the
number of vaso-occlusive crises or acute chest syndrome events. For more
information on the HGB-205 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov using
identifier NCT02151526.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
With its lentiviral-based gene
therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise and gene editing capabilities,
bluebird bio has built an integrated product platform with broad
potential application to severe genetic diseases and cancer. bluebird
bio’s gene therapy clinical programs include its Lenti-D™ product
candidate, currently in a Phase 2/3 study, called the Starbeam Study,
for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, and its LentiGlobin™
product candidate, currently in four clinical studies for the treatment
of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease.
bluebird bio’s oncology pipeline is built upon the company’s leadership
in lentiviral gene delivery and T cell engineering, with a focus on
developing novel T cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric
antigen receptor (CAR T) and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. bluebird
bio’s lead oncology program, bb2121, is an anti-BCMA CAR T program
partnered with Celgene. bb2121 is currently being studied in a Phase 1
trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
bluebird bio also has discovery research programs utilizing
megaTAL/homing endonuclease gene editing technologies with the potential
for use across the company’s pipeline.
bluebird bio has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seattle,
Washington and Europe.
