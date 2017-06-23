ArQule (ARQL) Presents Preclinical Data For BTK Inhibitor, ARQ 531, At The 22nd Annual Congress Of European Hematology Association

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that preclinical data for
ARQ 531 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in vitro and in
vivo tumor models was presented at EHA Congress in Madrid, Spain.
ARQ 531 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent and
reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton’s
tyrosine kinase (BTK).
The presentation titled “ARQ 531, A Reversible BTK Inhibitor,
Demonstrates Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in ABC-DLBCL and GCB-DLBCL” can
be viewed at https://www.arqule.com/wp-content/uploads/ARQ531_EHA_2017.pdf.
ARQ 531 Poster Presentation Highlights
-
Preclinical data suggests ARQ 531 has the potential for broad clinical
utility in a wide range of hematological malignancies and lymphomas.
-
The signaling pathways evaluated show a distinct kinase inhibition
profile that could be advantageous in treating lymphomas.
-
ARQ 531, unlike other BTK inhibitors, has activity in both ABC-DLBCL
and GCB-DLBCL preclinical models.
-
A phase 1 trial with ARQ 531 in patients with B-cell malignancies
refractory to other therapeutic options, including ibrutinib, is
planned to commence by the third quarter of 2017.
"This data further strengthens a very comprehensive preclinical package
for ARQ 531," said Dr. Brian Schwartz, M.D., Head of Research and
Development and Chief Medical Officer at ArQule. "While targeting
ibrutinib resistant patients will be an initial, fast-to-market strategy
for the clinical development of ARQ 531, the data presented at EHA
clearly demonstrate the potential clinical utility of the drug beyond
ibrutinib refractory cancers."
B-cell malignancies, like chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom’s
macroglobulinemia, DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma are driven by BTK. The
only approved BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib, is irreversible and makes a
covalent bond with the C481 residue of the targeted protein. Although
ibrutinib has demonstrated excellent responses in patients with elevated
B-cell receptor signaling, clinical resistance has been observed, and
the BTK C481S mutation is emerging as a predominant mechanism of
resistance. As a reversible inhibitor, ARQ 531 does not require
interaction with the C481 residue, a binding site essential for
irreversible ibrutinib binding to BTK, thus positioning ARQ 531 as a
targeted therapy for patients harboring C481S-mutant BTK who have
developed resistance to irreversible BTK inhibitors.
About BTK and ARQ 531
ARQ 531 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent and
reversible Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Biochemical and
cellular studies have shown that ARQ 531 inhibits both the wild type and
C481S-mutant forms of BTK. The C481S mutation is a known emerging
resistance mechanism for first generation irreversible BTK inhibitors.
In preclinical studies ARQ 531 has demonstrated high oral
bioavailability as well as good ADME, pharmacokinetic and metabolic
properties. The company plans to initiate a phase 1 trial by the third
quarter of 2017. BTK is a therapeutic target that has been clinically
proven to inhibit B-cell receptor signaling in blood cancers.
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s
mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule
drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and
improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists
of five drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined
patient populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s
proprietary pipeline includes: ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor
designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor
(FGFR) family, in phase 2 for iCCA and in phase 1b for multiple oncology
indications; ARQ 092, a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine
kinase, in a phase 1/2 company sponsored study for Overgrowth Diseases,
in a phase 1 study for ultra-rare Proteus syndrome conducted by the
National Institutes of Health (NIH), as well as in multiple oncology
indications; ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for
patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone analog
being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer cell
necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in partnership
with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In addition,
we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally bioavailable,
potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK,
through toxicology testing and plan to initiate a phase 1 trial by the
third quarter of 2017. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on
the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors,
leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of compounds. You can
follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding
preclinical experiments and planned clinical trials with ARQ 531. These
statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations,
and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially. Positive information about
pre-clinical results does not ensure that clinical trials will be
successful. For example, ARQ 531 may not demonstrate promising
therapeutic effect in man; in addition, it may not exhibit an adequate
safety profile in planned or later stage or larger scale clinical trials
as a result of known or as yet unanticipated side effects. The results
achieved in later stage trials may not be sufficient to meet applicable
regulatory standards or to justify further development. Problems or
delays may arise during clinical trials or in the course of developing,
testing or manufacturing ARQ 531 that could lead the Company to
discontinue development. Even if later stage clinical trials are
successful, unexpected concerns may arise from subsequent analysis of
data or from additional data. Obstacles may arise or issues may be
identified in connection with review of clinical data with regulatory
authorities. Regulatory authorities may disagree with the Company’s view
of the data or require additional data or information or additional
studies. Drug development involves a high degree of risk. Only a small
number of research and development programs result in the
commercialization of a product. For more detailed information on the
risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s drug development
and other activities, see the Company’s periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.