Samsung Bioepis' Imraldi (Adalimumab) Recommended For Approval By EMA

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the European Medicines
Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has
adopted a positive opinion on Imraldi®, a biosimilar
candidate referencing Humira®1(adalimumab), for rheumatoid
arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis,
psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, pediatric plaque psoriasis, adult and
adolescent hidradenitis suppurativa, Crohn’s disease, pediatric Crohn’s
disease, ulcerative colitis and uveitis.
The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be referred to the European
Commission (EC) which will review and decide on the grant of a marketing
authorization for Imraldi®. If a marketing authorization is
granted by the EC, Imraldi® will be commercialized in the
European Union (EU) by Biogen.
“We welcome the EMA’s positive recommendation for Imraldi, which brings
us a step closer to delivering a lower-cost, high-quality autoimmune
treatment option to patients across Europe,” said Christopher Hansung
Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. “Through relentless process
innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain
dedicated to advancing one of the industry's strongest biosimilar
pipelines, so that more patients and healthcare systems across Europe
will benefit from biosimilars.”
The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Imraldi®
was based on data derived from a randomized, double-blind 52-week Phase
III study, in which 544 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid
arthritis despite methotrexate (MTX) therapy were randomized to receive
either Imraldi® or the adalimumab reference product (ADL). At
Week 24, the ACR20 response rate was 72.4% in the Imraldi®
group versus 72.2% in the ADL group. The safety profile of Imraldi®
was comparable to ADL up to Week 24. At Week 24, 254 patients receiving
ADL were re-randomized in a 1:1 ratio to continue on ADL or switch to
Imraldi®, and 254 patients receiving SB5 continued to receive
SB5. Up to Week 52, the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profiles
remained comparable between all three treatment groups. There were no
treatment emergent issues or clinically relevant immunogenicity
precipitated by switching from ADL to Imraldi®.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave
candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and
diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics
and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
1 Humira® is a registered
trademark of AbbVie Inc.