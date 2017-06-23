|
Meet the 'Rock Star of Science' Obsessed With Stopping Alzheimer's
“I believe there is a significant possibility that we will have a solid plan for eradicating Alzheimer’s disease by 2025.”
The statement comes from Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, one of the foremost scientists behind curing the progressive, degenerative brain disease that the Alzheimer’s Association predicts will destroy the memories of some 14 million Americans by 2050.
Not if he can help it. Tanzi said his new drug, developed with colleague Steve Wagner of the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network is getting ready for safety trials.
