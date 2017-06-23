BIO2017 CARsgen Therapeutics Presented At The 2017 BIO International Convention

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics (CARsgen), a global biotech start-up focused on developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T cell) therapies for solid tumors, presented at the 2017 BIO International Convention this week in San Diego, CA.

For its progress on cancer immunotherapy, typically for CAR-T therapies to treat solid tumors, CARsgen Therapeutics was invited to have a company presentation at the conference. Zonghai Li, MD, Ph.D., President and CEO of CARsgen, highlighted the promising efficacy and clinical benefits of leveraging CAR-T therapy to treat cancer. He also introduced the leading expertise of the company on CAR-T technology and shared the latest Phase-I clinical results from GPC3-CAR-T cell trial, a first-in-class clinical trial initiated by CARsgen to treat refractory/relapsed hepatocellular carcinoma. "I am very glad to be invited to BIO 2017 to share our updates to bio companies and professionals within this community. BIO is a great platform for us to explore more global strategic partnerships to integrate our expertise to meet the huge unmet medical needs in cancer treatment."

About BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention is a global platform committed to facilitate the development of biotech and biopharm industry. Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) since 1993, BIO International Convention is now the largest bio convention in the world. This year it has attracted over 16,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships.

About CARsgen Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics is a rapidly growing bio-tech start-up with the original CAR-T therapy discovery expertise, competitive GMP manufacturing capability, and global clinical development experience. CARsgen commit to deliver the most advanced yet affordable cell therapies to patients with unmet medical needs. With broad discovery pipeline across solid tumor and hematology malignancies, CARsgen proceeds the clinical development with a clear focus in CAR-T therapy for solid tumors. Founded in Nov 2014, CARsgen raised $30M in early 2016 in Series B. Four of its pioneering CAR-T cell therapies, anti-GPC3 CAR-T for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), anti-GPC3 CAR-T for squamous lung cancer (SLC), cancer-specific anti-EGFR CAR-T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and first-in-class anti-Claudin18.2-CAR-T for gastric and pancreatic cancer have all entered early clinical development. For more information, please visit our website: www.carsgen.com

