Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces That AbbVie (ABBV) Receives CHMP Positive Opinion For MAVIRET (Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir) For The Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis C In All Major Genotypes (GT1-6)

that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted AbbVie a positive
opinion recommending marketing authorization of MAVIRET™
(glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), an investigational, pan-genotypic treatment
for adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. If approved,
MAVIRET will be a once-daily, ribavirin-free, 8-week treatment option
for HCV patients across all genotypes (GT1-6) without cirrhosis and new
to treatment, who comprise the majority of people living with HCV.1
The European Commission will now review the CHMP opinion and a final
decision is expected in the next quarter. Glecaprevir is Enanta’s second
protease inhibitor being developed through its collaboration with AbbVie
and is one of the two new direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) combined in
MAVIRET.
“HCV is a global health problem and MAVIRET has the potential to address
the majority of patients with a simple 8-week treatment option”
The CHMP positive opinion is supported by 97.5 percent (n=807/828) SVR12
rates with 8 weeks of MAVIRET across GT1-6 chronic HCV-infected patients
without cirrhosis and new to treatment, with varied patient and viral
characteristics.2 In an integrated analysis (n=2,265), less
than 0.4 percent of patients discontinued treatment.3 The
reported adverse reactions (incidence greater than or equal to 10
percent) were headache and fatigue.3 The type and severity of
adverse reactions in patients with cirrhosis were comparable overall to
those seen in patients without cirrhosis.3
“HCV is a global health problem and MAVIRET has the potential to address
the majority of patients with a simple 8-week treatment option,” stated
Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and CEO, Enanta. “We are pleased to have
our second protease inhibitor be part of this exciting new HCV regimen.”
MAVIRET is also intended to be an additional option for patients with
specific treatment challenges. These include chronic HCV patients with
compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A), and those who currently have
limited treatment options, such as patients with severe chronic kidney
disease, including those on dialysis, and patients infected with
genotype 3.
The marketing authorization application (MAA) for MAVIRET is under an
accelerated assessment, which is granted by the EMA to new medicines of
major public health interest. The MAA evaluation is conducted under the
European Union’s centralized licensing procedure, and if approved will
result in a marketing authorization valid in all 28 member states of the
European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. It would
then be subject to separate reimbursement approvals in each of the
member states. AbbVie’s investigational, pan-genotypic combination of
glecaprevir/pibrentasvir has also been granted priority review
designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Japanese
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. MAVIRET is an investigational
regimen and its safety and efficacy have not been established by any
regulatory approval.
About MAVIRET™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir)
AbbVie’s MAVIRET™ (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) clinical development
program was designed to investigate a pan-genotypic, once-daily,
ribavirin-free treatment with the potential to provide a faster path to
virologic cure** for all major HCV genotypes (GT1-6) and with the goal
of addressing specific treatment challenges, including compensated
cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A), chronic kidney disease and genotype 3. MAVIRET
is being evaluated as a potential 8-week, pan-genotypic treatment for
the majority of people living with HCV,1 namely those without
cirrhosis and new to treatment,* and regardless of viral and patient
characteristics.
MAVIRET is a fixed-dose combination of two distinct antiviral agents:
glecaprevir (100mg), an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir
(40mg), an NS5A inhibitor, dosed once-daily as three oral tablets.
*Patients who are treatment-naive or had prior treatment experience with
IFN-based treatments ([peg]IFN +/- RBV or SOF/RBV +/- pegIFN).
**Patients who achieve a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post
treatment (SVR12) are considered cured of hepatitis C.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and development-focused
biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and
drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral
infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts
are currently focused on the following disease targets: non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors for use against the
hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through
Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, currently
marketed in AbbVie’s HCV regimens, and glecaprevir, Enanta’s second
protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is developing as part of its
investigational, pan-genotypic HCV regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir,
or MAVIRET™, now under accelerated assessment by the EMA. This
combination has also been granted priority review designation by
regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Japan. Royalties and any further
milestone payments from this collaboration will provide additional
funding for Enanta’s earlier development programs, including its Phase 1
FXR agonist program for NASH/PBC, and its preclinical programs for HBV
and RSV. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements with respect to the prospects for commercialization
regulatory approval for MAVIRET. Statements that are not historical
facts are based on management’s current expectations, estimates,
forecasts and projections about Enanta’s business and the industry in
which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The
statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future
performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions,
which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results
may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking
statements. Important factors and risks that may affect actual results
include: the efforts of AbbVie (our collaborator developing MAVIRET) to
obtain regulatory approvals of the glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P)
combination and commercialize it successfully; the regulatory and
marketing efforts of others with respect to competitive treatment
regimens for HCV; regulatory and reimbursement actions affecting
MAVIRET, any competitive regimen, or both; the need to obtain and
maintain patent protection for glecaprevir and avoid potential
infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; and other
risk factors described or referred to in “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s most
recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 and other
periodic reports filed more recently with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Enanta cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements
speak only as of the date of this release, and Enanta undertakes no
obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be
required by law.
