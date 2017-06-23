|
5 Biotechs Quietly Hitting Unusual Volumes Right Now
6/23/2017 6:29:08 AM
Happy Friday, market goers.
Here's a quick look at five stocks that are hitting unusual volume scans right now. Because hey, why not.
Sanofi
From a technical perspective, Sanofi (SNY) spiked notably higher back above its 20-day at $48.66 with large upside volume flows. This stock has been uptrending strong over the past six months, with shares moving higher off its low of $38.55 to its recent high of $50.24 a share. During that move, this stock has been consistently making higher lows and higher highs, which is bullish technical price action.
comments powered by