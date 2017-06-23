Smithers Avanza Poster Confirms The Guinea Pig Model For Preclinical Vaccine Safety Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smithers
Avanza, a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the
pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, announced that
Senior Toxicologist Caitlin Murphy, PhD will present a poster titled,
“Evaluation of Maternal Transplacental Transfer of Anti-F-Antibodies to
Pups Following Immunization of Pregnant Hartley Guinea Pigs with a
Recombinant Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine” at the 57th
Annual Meeting of the Teratology
Society. The event takes place June 24-28, 2017 at The Grand Hyatt
Denver in Denver, Colorado.
“One of the most critical functions of a contract research organization
is a commitment to furthering the science as we seek to solve challenges
on behalf of our clients and the greater research community,” said
Michael Dorato, PhD, DABT, Fellow ATS, Executive Vice President,
Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services. “This poster, which evaluates the
guinea pig model for studies that seek to bring new vaccines to market,
is a good example of how our experienced team continues to develop study
designs to meet client needs while adhering to our high
standards for animal welfare.”
The
Teratology Society seeks to understand and prevent birth defects and
disorders of developmental and reproductive origin. The group promotes
multi-disciplinary research and exchange of ideas; communicates
information to health professionals, decision-makers, and the public;
and provides education and training. This year’s annual
meeting features a theme of elevating birth defects research
globally and will offer a lineup of leading scientists from the fields
of teratology and reproductive toxicology, among others.
About Smithers Avanza
Smithers Avanza is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the
pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries. Our scientists
have expertise in bioanalytical studies and toxicologic assessments,
including developmental and reproductive toxicology (DART).