Smithers Avanza Poster Confirms The Guinea Pig Model For Preclinical Vaccine Safety Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smithers Avanza, a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharmaceutical, agrochemical and chemical industries, announced that Senior Toxicologist Caitlin Murphy, PhD will present a poster titled, “Evaluation of Maternal Transplacental Transfer of Anti-F-Antibodies to Pups Following Immunization of Pregnant Hartley Guinea Pigs with a Recombinant Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine” at the 57th Annual Meeting of the Teratology Society. The event takes place June 24-28, 2017 at The Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver, Colorado.

“One of the most critical functions of a contract research organization is a commitment to furthering the science as we seek to solve challenges on behalf of our clients and the greater research community,” said Michael Dorato, PhD, DABT, Fellow ATS, Executive Vice President, Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services. “This poster, which evaluates the guinea pig model for studies that seek to bring new vaccines to market, is a good example of how our experienced team continues to develop study designs to meet client needs while adhering to our high standards for animal welfare.”

The Teratology Society seeks to understand and prevent birth defects and disorders of developmental and reproductive origin. The group promotes multi-disciplinary research and exchange of ideas; communicates information to health professionals, decision-makers, and the public; and provides education and training. This year’s annual meeting features a theme of elevating birth defects research globally and will offer a lineup of leading scientists from the fields of teratology and reproductive toxicology, among others.

