Genentech (RHHBY) Release: FDA Approves RITUXAN HYCELA (Rituximab And Hyaluronidase Human) For Subcutaneous Injection In Certain Blood Cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved RITUXAN HYCELA™ (rituximab and hyaluronidase human)
for subcutaneous (under the skin) injection for the treatment of adults
with the following blood cancers: previously untreated and relapsed or
refractory follicular lymphoma, previously untreated diffuse large
B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and previously untreated and previously treated
chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This new treatment includes the same
monoclonal antibody as intravenous Rituxan® (rituximab) in
combination with hyaluronidase human, an enzyme that helps to deliver
rituximab under the skin.
“With today’s approval of RITUXAN HYCELA, people with three of the most
common blood cancers now have a new treatment option which provides
efficacy comparable with intravenous Rituxan and can be delivered under
the skin in minutes instead of hours through IV infusion,” said Sandra
Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product
Development. “People who benefit from Rituxan may receive years of
repeated treatments for their blood cancer, so an option that reduces
the administration time can be important.”
The FDA approval is based on results from clinical studies, which
demonstrated that subcutaneous administration of RITUXAN HYCELA resulted
in non-inferior levels of rituximab in the blood (pharmacokinetics) and
comparable clinical efficacy outcomes compared to intravenous Rituxan.
One of the studies showed the majority (77 percent) of patients
preferred RITUXAN HYCELA over intravenous Rituxan, with the most common
reason being that administration required less time in the clinic.
People can only receive RITUXAN HYCELA after at least one full dose of
intravenous Rituxan.
With the exception of local skin (cutaneous) reactions, the incidence
and profile of adverse reactions for RITUXAN HYCELA were comparable with
those for intravenous Rituxan. The most common (=20 percent) adverse
reactions observed with RITUXAN HYCELA in people with follicular
lymphoma were infections, low white blood cell count (neutropenia),
nausea, constipation, cough and fatigue. The most common adverse
reactions in people with DLBCL were infections, neutropenia, hair loss
(alopecia), nausea and low red blood cell count (anemia). The most
common adverse reactions in people with CLL were infections,
neutropenia, nausea, low platelet count (thrombocytopenia), fever
(pyrexia), vomiting and reddening of the skin (erythema) at the
injection site.
RITUXAN HYCELA will be available to people in the United States within
one to two weeks, and intravenous Rituxan will continue to be
available. For those who qualify, Genentech plans to offer patient
assistance programs for people taking RITUXAN HYCELA through Genentech
Access Solutions. Doctors can contact Genentech Access Solutions at
(888) 249-4918. More information is also available at http://www.Genentech-Access.com.