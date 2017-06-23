|
3 Biotechs for the Adventurous Investor
6/23/2017 6:24:08 AM
Biotech stocks are a natural area of exploration for aggressive investors with high expectations for their stocks. After all, this high-growth industry is chock-full of novel growth platforms, some of which can be challenging to understand at times.
With this theme in mind, we asked three of our contributors which biotech stocks might be particularly appealing for enterprising investors. They recommended Kite Pharma, Celgene, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. Read on to find out why.
comments powered by