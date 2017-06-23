Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Announces Executive Transition Plans

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced that in line with Ocular’s strategic plan and growth
objectives, Antony Mattessich will succeed Dr. Amar Sawhney as Chief
Executive Officer, on or before September 30, 2017. Until that time, Dr.
Sawhney will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
of the Board of Directors, and will then transition to an Executive
Chairman role. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Sawhney will continue to
devote substantial business time to Ocular Therapeutix. Mr. Mattessich
has also been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective
immediately.
“I am tremendously excited to have Antony Mattessich join the Ocular
Therapeutix team. Antony’s strong track record of commercial,
operational and business development experience will build upon the
research and development foundation established through the efforts of
Ocular Therapeutix's founding team,” said Amar Sawhney, Ph.D.,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “Antony has over 25
years of experience building, managing and growing global pharmaceutical
organizations to large, successful companies and brands. We are
fortunate to be able to attract someone of his caliber to lead Ocular.
In my capacity as Executive Chairman of the Board, I will continue to
provide Ocular Therapeutix with my input and expertise to facilitate
continuity and a smooth transition as we head to this exciting new phase
for the Company,” continued Dr. Sawhney.
Mr. Mattessich brings a wealth of experience to Ocular Therapeutix,
having held leadership roles for a number of global pharmaceutical
companies across the US, Europe and Asia, including Novartis, Bristol
Meyers Squibb and Merck & Co. Over the course of his career, Mr.
Mattessich has developed expertise across multiple disciplines,
including general management, global marketing, new product planning,
R&D and business development. Most recently, Mr. Mattessich was the
Managing Director of one of the world’s largest privately-owned
pharmaceutical companies, Mundipharma. Antony holds a Master’s Degree in
International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts
from University of California, Berkeley.
“It is an exciting time to join Ocular Therapeutix,” stated Mr.
Mattessich. “I believe the Company has tremendous potential and I look
forward to applying my expertise to advancing Ocular’s robust pipeline
of product candidates that the team has built under Amar’s guidance.”
To facilitate Mr. Mattessich’s election to the Board of Directors, James
Garvey has resigned from the Board. Dr. Sawhney added, “As one of the
earliest venture investors, we thank Jim for his many years of
invaluable service on the Board of Directors.”
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies
for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel
platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate,
DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has
completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain
and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. The FDA has accepted the
Company’s NDA resubmission for DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain
following ophthalmic surgery and has established a PDUFA target action
date of July 19, 2017. If approved, the Company intends to submit a
supplement to its NDA for ocular inflammation. OTX-TP (travoprost
insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular
hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is also evaluating injectable drug
delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first
product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal
incisions following cataract surgery.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans
and prospects for the Company including the development and regulatory
status of the Company’s product candidates, such as the Company’s
expectations and plans regarding regulatory submissions for and the
timing and conduct of clinical trials of DEXTENZA™ for the treatment of
post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, including our expectations
regarding the NDA filed with the FDA and the FDA’s response to the
resubmitted NDA, and the potential impact of the re-inspection of
manufacturing operations, DEXTENZA for the treatment of allergic
conjunctivitis, DEXTENZA for the treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-TP
for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, the ongoing
development of the Company’s sustained release hydrogel technology, the
potential utility of any of the Company’s product candidates, potential
commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of the
Company’s CEO transition and other statements containing the words
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may",
"might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will,"
"would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions,
constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a
result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements
involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company’s clinical development programs, future results, performance or
achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among others, those related to the timing and costs involved in
commercializing ReSure® Sealant or any product candidate that
receives regulatory approval, the initiation and conduct of clinical
trials, availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for
regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s scientific approach
and general development progress, the availability or commercial
potential of the Company’s product candidates, the sufficiency of cash
resources and need for additional financing or other actions and other
factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the
Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the
date of this release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while
the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this release.